The Chevy Bolt Recall Is Burning Up the Leftovers of GM’s EV Goodwill

General Motors plans to launch 30 new electric vehicles worldwide by 2025, and aspires to sell only zero-emissions vehicles by 2035. But in the past few years, the largest automaker in the United States has once again lost its gains. The electric vehicles sector still continues to grow due to bad politics, bad investments, and now most notably, a major recall of the Bolt — currently its only all-electric vehicle — causing nearly a dozen fires.

On Thursday, GM announced it was extending the Bolt’s production shutdown until mid-October, as it apparently hasn’t been able to get supplier LG to produce replacement batteries that are up to snuff. It will also require a lot of them, as GM has recalled all the bolts it has made so far – about 150,000. (The company says that some vehicles will only need to replace some modules, while others will require the entire battery pack to be swapped out.)

Meanwhile, GM gave Bolt owners something else to worry about this week, as it advised them to park at least 50 feet away from other vehicles. This is in addition to previous guidance owners have used to park away from their homes, not to charge overnight, not to charge more than 90 percent, or to let their vehicle’s battery drop below a range of about 70 miles.

GM’s initial push into electric vehicles is looking like a false start

All of this has made owning a Bolt a stressful and confusing affair, albeit with little chance of a fire. Some owners have tried to get GM to buy back their Bolts – which the company has done in some cases – only to be rejected. The company’s updates have been intermittent since the initial recall in November 2020. It took until May 2021 for the automaker to announce its first attempt at a fix for the problem (which didn’t work), and it wasn’t until July of that year. That GM finally acknowledged what the problem was.

Kevin Kelly, who leads Chevy’s PR team, said, “This has been a very complicated recall, but we are moving forward to provide our customers with the information as quickly as we can with our supplier LG on new developments.” have learned.” ledge in an email. “We understand and can certainly appreciate the frustration experienced by our Bolt EV owners over the past few months, but we are committed to doing the right thing for our customers and we know we need to repair the recall. Gotta do it right.”

“We continue to make progress and will work as soon as possible and notify owners when we have new information to share,” he said.

Bolt has been one of the most capable, capable and economical electric vehicles

The Bolt, which launched in 2016, was supposed to help GM accomplish two things: establish GM as the first automaker to match Tesla with a mass-market, long-range electric vehicle, And also helped everyone forget that the GM once briefly took the lead. This category with the EV1 – before it so thoroughly abandoned its fledgling electric car that it literally crushed most of the remaining units to pieces.

For a while it worked. The Bolt has never been a gangbuster, but has been one of the most capable, capable and affordable electric cars on the market over the past half decade.

But while GM was making modest progress down the road, they began to work against that progress in Washington. When Donald Trump became president, GM was first with his Detroit peers when the White House was open for business. Just days after his inauguration, he reportedly lobbied the president to loosen The Obama-era clean car standard would therefore make it easier to sell more profitable (but more harmful) SUVs and pickup trucks.

Trump took that inch and extended it a country mile. His administration slapped together a malicious but shoddy effort over the next few years on a more drastic rollback of one of its predecessor’s most important climate achievements.

GM then spent time and money encouraging Trump’s regulatory instincts

Some of those automakers, like Ford, eventually got wiser and struck a settlement deal with California regulators, as legal objections mounted to Trump’s decision. But GM doubled down in defending the Trump administration, and only left that position after Trump lost his re-election. The company favors the Trump administration only because it shares the belief that the federal government should be the sole authority to set national standards for emissions or fuel economy, although California had an exemption in the Clean Air Act that did. Said otherwise (which Trump struggled to rescind).

While GM was jeopardizing its reputation for its constitutional currency, they began similarly questionable moves with their checkbooks. First, it weighed in with buzzy EV startup Rivian. GM wanted exclusive rights to the technology that would power Rivian’s electric pickup trucks and SUVs in exchange for a large investment. Rivian politely declined and then immediately went the way of an IPO to raise more than $10 billion from the likes of Ford and Amazon, which could have valued it at around $100 billion – all without any special deals. Of.

Then, under intense public pressure from the Trump administration, GM sold its recently closed plant in Lordstown, Ohio, to a new electric pickup truck startup called Lordstown Motors, which recently took charge of another unproven EV startup. had left the post. It’s called a workhorse. GM also took a small stake in Lordstown Motors and participated in the investment portion of the startup’s merger with a special purpose acquisition company. GM also had the right to name a board member as part of that deal, but ultimately declined.

Turned down by Rivian, GM turns its attention to two far-fetched startups

Shortly after that, GM announced a deal with hydrogen electric trucking startup Nikola, which had a pickup truck project of its own. But the Nikola founder and now former CEO quickly turned sour after being accused (and later accused of) of allegedly lying much about what Nikola was able to do in late 2020. The GM suddenly backtracked. This year, the Lordstown Motors founder faced similar allegations and was eventually kicked out. However, GM still has a small stake in Lordstown Motors.

GM is already back under the grace of the Biden administration. And in a few years, with electric Hummers and Silverados hitting the streets powered by the company’s next-generation battery packs, few will remember the company’s involvement in two sketchy startups, or to spoil one of the hottest electric vehicle companies around. Automaker’s failed attempt. To come to the market of our time. After all, these were the kind of metaphorical fires that are easy to extinguish.

The problems with the Bolt, however, may be permanently pacified – because this time the flames are real.