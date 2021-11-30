The children of the country should not see what they are seeing, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka took a jibe at the Modi government on the uproar in Parliament, Sambit said this by referring to Sushma, Jaitley

Controversy has raged over the suspension of 12 MPs for the winter session of Parliament. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked the question about the suspension of the MPs, for what they should apologize.

The second day of the winter session of Parliament turned into a ruckus. The ruling party and the opposition are targeting each other over this uproar. At the same time, there is a strong debate about this in the TV debate too. Let us inform that Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said about this that the children of the country should not see what they are seeing. To this, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra responded to him in his own way.

In fact, TMC MP Dola Sen, who was suspended from parliamentary proceedings, while speaking on the question being raised by the BJP on the uproar in Parliament, said in the debate show of private news channel Aaj Tak that we have learned from Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj.

To this BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj ji were the epitome of decency. He never misbehaved in the House. He never climbed the table, never raised his hand on any marshal. Never did these people break the glass in the house.” Patra said that crores of people of the country see the behavior being done in Parliament. Children are also watching, don’t spoil our children.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “The children of the country are also seeing how the government, using its powers, misbehaves with women MPs through marshals. Children should also not see how the central government is busy in corrupting the dignity of Parliament.

Targeting the central government, he said that farmers die, but you do not even express regret over that and here you are sharing knowledge.

12 MPs suspended In fact, 12 MPs have been suspended for creating a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on August 11. This suspension has been done by the Chairman of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu for the entire session. In such a situation, it means that these MPs cannot remain in the Rajya Sabha during the winter session.

The suspended MPs are Binay Viswam (CPI), Rajamani Patel (Congress), Elamaram Karim (CPM), Chhaya Verma (Congress), Ripun Bora (Congress), Dola Sen (TMC), Shanta Chhetri (TMC), Syed Nasir Hussain (Congress), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena), Anil Desai (Shiv Sena), Akhilesh Prasad Singh (Congress).