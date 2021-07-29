TOKYO – Six days a week since the age of 12, with only a few days away each year, Hou Zhihui has been motivated by a mission: to lift more than double her body weight into the air.

On Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics, Hou’s dedication – kidnapped from his family, consumed by almost constant pain – paid off. She won gold in the 49-kilogram division and broke three Olympic records, being part of a formidable Chinese weightlifting team that aimed to sweep every weight class it contested.

“The Chinese weightlifting team is very cohesive and the support from the whole team is very good,” said Hou, 24, after winning gold. “The only thing we athletes think about is focusing on training.”

The Chinese sports assembly line is designed for one purpose: to produce gold medals for the glory of the nation. Silver and bronze barely count. By fielding 413 athletes in Tokyo, its largest delegation of all time, China aims to climb to the top of the gold medal tally, even as the Chinese public is increasingly wary of the sacrifices made by individual athletes .