The classic Simpsons arcade cabinet is getting rereleased thanks to Arcade1Up



The Simpsons arcade recreation, a classic four-player brawler that I personally spent an untold quantity of quarters on rising up, is getting a rerelease in celebration of the sport’s thirtieth anniversary thanks to Arcade1Up.

Within the recreation, which was first launched by Konami in 1991, you and up to three of your mates battle waves of oncoming baddies as Homer, Marge, Bart, or Lisa Simpson in a quest to save Maggie. I all the time appreciated enjoying as Bart since you traveled round in your skateboard and used it as a weapon, which I assumed was the best factor ever after I was a child.

When you determine to get the machine, it’s best to know that it really comes with two video games: The Simpsons and a bonus recreation that might be introduced when preorders begin on July fifteenth.

Arcade1Up hasn’t introduced pricing for the cabinet, however the firm’s four-player NBA Jam machine prices $499.99 from GameStop, so it’s potential The Simpsons might be equally priced. Whereas which may appear costly, classic arcade cupboards can price 1000’s of {dollars}, so Arcade1Up’s rerelease might be a comparably inexpensive means to get The Simpsons machine for your self.