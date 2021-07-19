The Coalition is developing a new IP, Gears 6 reveal soon?

It was recently reported that The Coalition, the studio behind the Gears of War franchise, has started development on a new franchise, alongside Gears 6.The Coalition has been developing the Gears of War game since its reformation in 2014 when Microsoft acquired the rights to one of its most iconic franchises. The Coalition has developed Gears of War 4 and Gears 6. Based on a LinkedIn profile update, it was recently reported that the Coalition is developing a new IP alongside Gears 6, which lines up with the previous reporting by Jeff Grubb.The Coalition is developing a new IPThe Coalition is best known for its Gears of War franchise. After Microsoft acquired the rights to the franchise in 2014, Black Tusk Studios, previously known as Microsoft Games Studio Vancouver, was reformed into The Coalition to lead the franchise.Earlier, Jeff Grubb reported that The Coalition is developing a new IP, alongside the sixth Gears of War game and assisting 343 Industries in Halo Infinite. While he wasn’t sure if it was a Star Wars game, which fans have wished for quite a while, he was quite confident that the studio is developing a new IP.(New IP) According to Pedro Camacho D’Andrea LinkedIn profile, The Coalition is working on a new IP for the last 6 months 👀⚙LinkedIn Profile:https://t.co/bxCZwof8K3WC Article by Jez Corden:https://t.co/WkjW5J2a0Z pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/HiPGeVv9hJ— Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84) July 17, 2021 Recently, a new career update on a Level designer’s profile seem to indicate that as well. Although he changed it immediately, fans had already taken screenshots of his update as Level Designer on a new IP at The Coalition.With The Coalition supposedly moving on to a new IP, fans are speculating about the sixth mainline installment to the Gears of War franchise.Will the next mainline Gears of War game, Gears 6 be reviled soon?Since Microsoft acquired the Gears of War franchise back in 2014 from Epic Games, The Coalition has Developed both Gears of War 4 and Gears 5, under the leadership of Rod Fergusson, who previously worked as executive producer of all Gears of War games. Rod Fergusson left The Coalition and joined Activision Blizzard.The last mainline Gears of War game, Gears 5 released back in September 2019, with Hivebusters DLC in 2020. According to many industry insiders, The Coalition is developing the sixth mainline installment, which will also be set during the Swarm Invasion and will pickup where Gears 5 ended. Alpha Point running on the Xbox Series X (Image by the Coalition)With The Coalition moving to a new IP, fans are speculative about the state of Gears 6. While the franchise was absent from the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2021, it could easily make an appearance in other upcoming events.The Coalition has already promised a brand new Unreal Engine 5 tech demo called Alpha Point for GDC 2021. Furthermore, Xbox could unveil the Gears 6 at The Games Award, where the Xbox Series X was unveiled.While there isn’t any new information about Gears 6, it is coming for sure, sooner rather than later. 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply