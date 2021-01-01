The commander revealed three reasons why the Afghan army lost the war against the Taliban – the soldiers did not fight because …

Afghan Army Lt. Gen. Sami Sadat, writing for an American newspaper, said that “because of the defeat of American allies,” Afghan forces have also lost the will to fight. This is the first revelation since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15. The capabilities of the Afghan army are constantly being questioned. The commander said his army was fighting cronyism and bureaucracy.

He wrote that when US President Joe Biden said that the US military could not fight this war and should not fight for Afghanistan, the Afghan forces lost the will to fight. The article comes at a time when the Taliban’s victory is being hailed as a “victory without protest”. “I am a three-star general in the Afghan army,” Sadat wrote. As commander of the 215 Maiwand Corps for 11 months, I led 1,500 men in the fight against the Taliban in southwestern Afghanistan. ‘

The Afghan and American leadership was defeated

The Afghan commander wrote, “I am deeply saddened and disappointed to see hundreds of officers and soldiers dying, and I want to give a pragmatic approach and protect the dignity of the Afghan army.” He wrote, ‘I do not want to hide the mistakes of the Afghan army but the truth is that many of us fought with bravery and dignity. We just lost to the American and Afghan leadership.

Sami gave three reasons for the failure of the Afghan army. The first is the US Doha Peace Accord, the second is the lack of logistical and maintenance assistance with the Afghan army, and the third is the corruption of the Ashraf Ghani government. He wrote that by encouraging the Taliban, US air-support rules for Afghan security forces changed overnight. They can feel victorious and they know they just have to wait for the Americans to come back.

The allegations were made by the public

Public anger and frustration were heightened after the Taliban took control of Kandahar and Herat, Afghanistan’s second and third largest cities, respectively. Residents of Herat and Kandahar allege that they do not believe that government forces died so early in the weeks leading up to the Taliban’s offensive in Afghanistan’s two largest cities. “There was no opposition from the government, they really sold us out,” a woman in Kandahar told Al Jazeera.

