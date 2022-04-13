The company introduced Oppo A57 5G smartphone with 8GB RAM and many great features in low price

Smartphone maker Oppo has introduced another smartphone. The special thing about this phone is that it is offering 5G connectivity at a low price. The Oppo A57 5G smartphone is an upgrade version of the Oppo A56 5G, which was launched in October last year. This is the latest model phone of the A series, it is powered by Octa core MediaTek Dimension 810 SoC.

Along with this, this phone comes with dual stereo speakers and can be paired with 8GB of RAM. This phone is very similar to the phone with the A56 5G model, but the Oppo A57 5G comes with dual cameras and a 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo A57 5G Price

Since the introduction of this phone in China, its price has also been veiled. The Oppo A57 5G 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 17,900) for the model. This phone comes with three color options – Black, Blue and Lilac. It can be purchased in China from April 15. Although there is no confirmation about its launch in India yet, but it is likely to come soon. Because Oppo’s F series phone has just been launched in India recently.

Specification

The Oppo A57 5G smartphone is powered by Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 90Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood the phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with Mali G57 MC2 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It has a double camera setup, consisting of a 13MP primary camera lens and a 2MP portable sensor. At the same time, an 8 MP camera is given in the front.

Talking about connectivity options, it has 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient, light sensor, magnetometer and proximity sensor. Apart from this, a site mount fingerprint sensor has also been given in it.