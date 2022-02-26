The company made this big change, will get more mileage than before, read the report

With the launch of a new facelift version of its popular hatchback Maruti Baleno, Maruti Suzuki has updated another of its popular hatchback car Maruti WagonR with new engine and features.

In Maruti WagonR 2022, the company has installed the same engine in it which the company has installed in the new Maruti Celerio, after which the mileage of this car is expected to increase further.

Talking about the updated engine and power of Maruti WagonR, the company has launched 1.0 liter and 1.2 liter engines in the market with updates.

According to the company, through these two engine variants, customers will get better fuel capacity in Maruti WagonR than before and both these engines have been made with the latest technology like Dual Jet and Dual VVT in addition to Cooled EGR and IAS.

First of all, talking about the 1.0 liter petrol engine of Maruti WagonR 2022, this engine generates power of 67 hp, which is 1 hp less than the previous engine, now this engine runs in dual fuel variant and 65 hp power on petrol and more CNG. But will generate power of 57hp.

Talking about the 1.2 liter engine of Maruti WagonR 2022, this engine has been taken by the company from its popular hatchback Baleno 2022, which generates more power than before, this 1.2 liter engine earlier used to generate power of 83 hp and now generates power of 90 hp. Will do

Talking about other changes made by the company in Maruti WagonR 2022, in its automatic variant, the company has given an additional safety feature, with which some minor changes have been made in the interior and exterior of the car.

Talking about these changes, a blacked-out alloy wheel has been added to it, which the company says has been changed to beige and dark gray melange by changing the color scheme of the fabric upholstery.

Talking about the price of Maruti WagonR 2022, the company has launched it in the market with an initial price of Rs 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and this price goes up to Rs 7.10 lakh on going to the top variant.