The company will give TVS Apache RTR 200 4V sports bike for just 63 thousand, with guarantee warranty plan

If you want to buy a sports bike but the budget is less, then know here the complete details of the offer to buy Apache RTR 200 4V for just 63 thousand rupees.

The segment of sports bikes in the two-wheeler sector of the country is quite small but the number of people who like it is quite large. If you also like a sports bike but have not been able to buy these bikes due to the high price.

So here we are telling you about the offer in which you can take home TVS Apache RTR 200 4V bike which comes between Rs 1.33 lakh to Rs 1.38 lakh for just Rs 63 thousand.

But before knowing the details of that offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this sports bike. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is a powerful sports bike that is preferred for sporty looks and speed.

The company has given 197.75 cc single cylinder engine in this bike which is based on oil cooled technology. This engine generates 20.82 PS of power and 17.25 Nm of torque in sports mode. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

A combination of disc brakes has been given in the front and rear wheels of the bike, with which the tires have been given tubeless. Regarding the mileage of this bike, the company claims that this sports bike gives a mileage of 35 kilometers per liter.

After knowing the features and specifications of the bike, now also know the details of the offer to buy this bike in a very low budget. The bike is offered by CARS24 which is a website selling second hand vehicles.

Who has listed this bike on his site and has kept the price only 63 thousand rupees. According to the information recorded on the website of the bike, the model of the bike is 2018 and its ownership is first.

This bike has covered 1,342 kms so far. The registration of the bike is registered in DL-05 RTO of Delhi. On purchasing the bike, the company is giving a one-year warranty with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee.

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like this bike within seven days of purchase, you can return it to the company after which the company will refund you the full payment.