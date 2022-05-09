The condition of the examination center is deplorable, the candidates reached the center due to lack of name and address – bpsc 67th Exam 2022 The condition of the allotted centers is bad.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) prelim exam has been canceled due to leak and the commission has ordered an inquiry. Regarding the leak of the examination, the authority said that the incident has come to light due to the new examination center. At this time, the commission had conducted examinations for about 6 lakh candidates at 1,083 centers. There were many centers where it was completely impossible to take the exam, but still those exam centers were included in the list. The students complained that their examination centers were too far away to reach them. There were also several examination centers where no address or other details were present as per the admission card.

You’ve reached the center!

One of them is RK Shah Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Kishanganj. This college was also selected as BPSC examination center for pre-examination. However, when the students reached there, they did not find the college written on the admission card, so they reached the center calling. Candidates say that they wasted a lot of time due to difficulty in finding examination centers. Candidate Sanjay (name has been changed) who is appearing for the examination, says that examination centers are given in BPSC in the same manner. Sometimes out of reach, sometimes unnamed centers.

‘Ghar Gopalganj and Kendra Kishanganj’ …..

Sanjay (name has been changed) is a native of Gopalganj and was given Kishanganj examination center. Speaking to Navbharat Times, he said that usually the question papers are sealed packs but when the question papers were given yesterday, it was already open. When asked about this, the officer present at the center said that he had given him the same document. All the candidates calmed down after the officer’s reply. However, the students of Ara Center did not remain silent but protested.

The exam had been postponed four times before

The question paper went viral on social media around 11 a.m. before the exam. The examination was supposed to start from 12 noon, but the students started making a fuss as they did not receive the question papers for a long time despite the time of the examination. He asked for the question paper as he was late in getting the question paper, but the students said that they would be given half an hour extra time for the examination. Hearing this, the students became suspicious and made a single fuss.

Students said that half of the examinees have already received the question papers at the center. In addition to this, while entering the center, the admission card was not checked properly and no instructions were given for the phone. More than 5 lakh students sat for the prelim exam and passed the highest number of subjects to sit for the exam. Earlier, the 67th BPSC prelim exam was postponed four times and this time the cancellation of the exam has disappointed the students and their parents.