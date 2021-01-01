The Congress joked about Modi in the evening: “I will not sell the country”, he said, the country now understands who not to trust, the Modi government is ready to sell the country’s wealth built by the people for so many decades. The Modi government has crossed all limits. They have now come up with a plan to sell our national assets quickly. The National Monetization Pipeline, which starts today, lists Rs 6,00,000 crore worth of national assets to be sold in the next four years: ‘I will not sell the country’, Congress lashes out at PM Modi over new plan This decision is anti-national

The Modi government has soon launched a new program to sell government property. This is called the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) program. Under this program, the central government will raise money from the sale of infrastructure in four years. The value of these assets is around Rs 6 lakh crore. These include railways, roads, telecommunications from the energy sector, warehouses, airports, ports, mines and stadiums. The Congress has strongly attacked the government’s plan. He has accused the Modi government of selling the country. The Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, ‘He used to say – I will not sell the country. Now the country understands who not to trust.

What is the government’s plan?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) program. Under this, the government is preparing to raise money by selling various infrastructure assets such as railways and electricity. Under this, assets worth Rs 6 lakh crore will be sold. This sale will take place in 4 years. The finance minister has said that dematerialisation of property (raising money by selling property) does not include sale of land. This is an event of sale of existing property (Brownfield property).

Land will not be sold .. Finance Minister said what is the preparation, railway station, stadium, train, port are also on the list.

What is the purpose?

The finance minister has said that asset earnings will help boost asset valuations. For this, projects have been identified in various sectors including roads, railways, electricity, telecommunications, mining, power generation, ports, stadiums. The ownership of the property will remain with the government and their control will have to be returned.

Congress is attacking, what is being sold?

The Congress has attacked the government’s plan. He alleged that the Modi government was involved in selling national assets. The Modi government is ready to hand over every sector from telecom to private hands. The Congress said the government would sell 2.86 lakh km of BharatNet fiber, BSNL and MTNL towers under the program. In addition, it is negotiating 160 coal mining projects, 761 mineral blocks and 2 national stadiums. Assets from NHPC, NTPC and NLC will also be sold. Not only that, the government is selling 26,700 km of national highways, 400 stations, 150 trains, railway tracks, 25 AAI airports.

National Monetization Pipeline: Government is preparing to sell assets worth Rs 6 lakh crore, find out what’s on the list

Limits exceeded

Modi said that the Modi government has exceeded all limits. She now plans to sell our national property immediately.

Since the Modi government came to power, it has been busy selling the country’s assets. The government is looking at national wealth, selling it and filling the coffers.

The Congress has accused the Modi government of selling national assets. The Modi government is ready to hand over every sector from telecom to private sector. Instead of formulating a policy for nation building, the central government is pursuing a policy of selling national wealth. He should stop selling national wealth and focus on nation building. The government’s decision to sell national assets is anti-national. He must understand that selling national property is not development.

