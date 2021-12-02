Entertainment News

The Conjuring 3 (2021) Dual Audio Archives HD 720p

Movie Info:

Full Name:  The Conjuring 3

Released Year: 2021

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p 

Format: Mkv

Download The Conjuring 3 (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

The Conjuring 3 Movies Information

  • Initial release:4 June 2021
  • Director:  Michael Chaves
  • Based on: Characters; by: Chad Hayes; Carey W. Hayes
  • .Produced by: James Wan, Peter Safran
  • Story by: James Wan, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Chad Hayes, Carey W. Hayes
  • Country: United States
  • Language: English, Portuguese
  • Music by -Joseph Bishara
  • Cinematography by -Michael Burgess
  • Film Editing by Peter Gvozdas, Christian Wagner
  • Casting By-Anne McCarthy, Kellie Roy
  • Production Design by-Jennifer Spence
  • Set Decoration by-Lisa Son
  • Costume Design by-Leah Butler
  • Art Direction by-Rachel Block , Peter Borck, Julian Scalia
  • Stars-Patrick WilsonVera FarmigaRuairi O’Connor

Storyline

The Conjuring 3 is a 2021 American horror film produced by Michael Chaves. This The Conjuring 3 horror film is also known as The Conjuring. In this post, we have brought the complete story of The Conjuring 3 to all of you. And to know about the director of The Conjuring 3 film Michael Chaves will also get information in this post.

The Conjuring 3 movies star, Patrick WilsonVera will also learn about FarmigaRuairi O’Connor’s acquittal. If you people are interested in Hollywood movies, then you want to get information about upcoming Hollywood movies, then stay connected with GadgetClock.com. So that you can get information about upcoming Hollywood movies as soon as possible.

Cast : 

Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren
Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren
Ruairi O’Connor as Arne Cheyenne Johnson
Sarah Catherine Hook as Debbie Glatzel
Julian Hilliard as David Glatzel
John Noble as Kastner
Eugenie Bondurant as The Occultist
Shannon Kook as Drew
Ronnie Gene Blevins as Bruno
Keith Arthur Bolden as Sergeant Clay
Steve Coulter as Father Gordon
Vince Pisani as Father Newman
Ingrid Bisu as Jessica
Andrea Andrade as Katie
Ashley LeConte Campbell as Meryl
Sterling Jerins as Judy Warren
Paul Wilson as Carl Glatzel
Charlene Amoia as Judy Glatzel
Jay Peterson The Linebacker
Kaleka Kaleka Jury Foreman

 

The Conjuring 3 (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Movie Information

Name: The Conjuring 3 

Year: 2021

Language:  English, Portuguese

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

Movies Story reviews

 

                           Screenshots: The Conjuring 3 Movie

The Conjuring 3
The Conjuring 3
The Conjuring 3
The Conjuring 3
The Conjuring 3
The Conjuring 3
The Conjuring 3
The Conjuring 3
The Conjuring 3
The Conjuring 3

The Conjuring 3 (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.  

