The Continued Fallout From the Cuomo Report
Weather situation: Cloud cover begins to break up in the afternoon. High around 80.
Parking on the alternative side: Valid until August 15 (Feast of the Assumption).
The reverberations continue throughout New York.
A day after State Attorney General Letitia James released a report finding Governor Andrew M. Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including current and former state employees, the storm surrounding Albany stepped up.
Prosecutors for Manhattan and Westchester, Nassau and Oswego counties said on Wednesday they were continuing criminal investigations in connection with the report. And several key allies have withdrawn their support.
[Read more from my colleagues Michael Gold and Jonah E. Bromwich on the fallout.]
Here is the last one:
Criminal investigations
Three of the prosecutors joined the Albany County district attorney on Wednesday, who said on Tuesday he was conducting a criminal investigation into Mr. Cuomo’s actions. Still, that’s not a sure sign of criminal charges: it might be difficult for prosecutors to press charges, and victims would have to file formal reports.
The governor’s conduct, which the attorney general’s report said included unwanted touching and groping, violated federal and state law, the report said.
When asked about the investigations, a spokesperson for the governor referred to Mr. Cuomo’s initial response on Tuesday. “I have never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” Cuomo said in this response.
“It’s just not who I am, and it’s not who I have ever been,” he said, adding that “the facts are very different from what has been described.”
[See a copy of the report — and watch Mr. Cuomo’s full response.]
The discoloration support
A Marist poll conducted Tuesday night found 59% of New Yorkers believed the governor should resign.
Some of Mr. Cuomo’s close allies, including two former members of his administration, expressed the same sentiment on Wednesday. State Democratic Party chairman Jay Jacobs – once a staunch supporter of the governor – called on him to step down, along with several other lawmakers who had previously upheld their judgment.
Mr. Cuomo has also lost the support of nearly every major union in the state.
[A look at the figures in the governor’s circle who have withdrawn their backing.]
The potential impeachment process
Public attention is on the State Assembly, which is in the midst of a massive impeachment inquiry.
It could take a month to complete the investigation and draft the articles of impeachment, according to a person familiar with the process. A state Senate trial could begin as early as late September or early October.
Here are some more stories from my colleagues on the impact of the report:
CNN’s Cuomo conundrum: star anchor with troubled brother
Carl Heastie: the man who would oversee Cuomo’s impeachment
And finally: How to show proof of vaccination in New York
Mayor Bill de Blasio’s announcement on Tuesday that people participating in indoor activities at restaurants, gyms, cinemas and shows in New York City are due to show proof of coronavirus vaccination soon has sparked a multitude of questions from from New Yorkers: How do I show vaccination status? Which vaccine application is the best? What if I lost my card? What if I got vaccinated in another country?
There are several main ways to prove you’re vaccinated, said de Blasio: a new app released by the city called NYC Covid Safe; the State’s Excelsior Pass; or by simply presenting your paper vaccination record or a copy of your official vaccination record.
[Have other questions? Read my colleague Sharon Otterman’s full guide to the new rules.]
NYC Covid Safe is basically a camera app that allows users to take a photo of their vaccine card and store it in the app. It does not check if the image represents a real card.
On the other hand, the Excelsior Pass – which debuted in March as the country’s first government-issued vaccination passport application – checks requests against city and state immunization records.
Understanding the scandals that challenge Governor Cuomo’s leadership
People vaccinated abroad can present or submit their vaccination record from the place where the vaccine was administered.
[My colleagues Erin Woo and Kellen Browning wrote about how the mayor’s plan has reignited a debate about online privacy.]
From August 16, you will need proof of vaccination, one way or another, to attend indoor meals, indoor gyms and indoor entertainment venues, such as cinemas, concert halls and nightclubs. The execution will not begin until September 13.
Children under 12, who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, will be allowed to enter restaurants with vaccinated adults if they are masked.
It’s Thursday – click download.
Metropolitan Diary: The driver’s solo
Dear Diary:
My aunt, a lifelong opera enthusiast, started taking me to the old Met at the age of 16. His enthusiasm for a performance often overwhelmed me as well.
At the age of 20, Lincoln Center was the opera’s glamorous new home, and feeling very tall, I decided to hit town on my own to listen to “La Bohème”.
I got into a taxi waiting in front of the port authority.
– Lincoln Center, I say intelligently.
“Opera?” the driver asked, stepping away from the sidewalk.
– Yes, I say.
“Do you like opera?” he asked, somewhat surprised.
“Oh yes,” I replied cheerfully, trying to play the part of my aunt.
With that, to my surprise, he erupted in a high-pitched falsetto voice and began to sing “Ave Maria”.
I was flabbergasted. How are you supposed to react stuck in the back of a taxi speeding through the city center with a driver singing his heart out?
He caught my attention in the rearview mirror. I think he sensed my discomfort, but he continued to sing with a broad smile on his face.
Then I thought of my aunt and realized that she would have been delighted.
His solo ended around the time we reached Lincoln Center.
“Well done!” I said, handing him the ticket and getting out of the taxi.
“Thank you.” he cried. “Enjoy the show!”
“Oh, I already did! I replied as I walked through the plaza.
– Leonora Green
Illustrated by Agnès Lee. Read more about the metropolitan agenda here.
New York Today is published on weekdays around 6 a.m. register here to receive it by email. You can also find it on nytoday.com.
#Continued #Fallout #Cuomo #Report
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.