The Continued Fallout From the Cuomo Report

Prosecutors for Manhattan and Westchester, Nassau and Oswego counties said on Wednesday they were continuing criminal investigations in connection with the report. And several key allies have withdrawn their support.

[Read more from my colleagues Michael Gold and Jonah E. Bromwich on the fallout.]

Here is the last one:

Criminal investigations

Three of the prosecutors joined the Albany County district attorney on Wednesday, who said on Tuesday he was conducting a criminal investigation into Mr. Cuomo’s actions. Still, that’s not a sure sign of criminal charges: it might be difficult for prosecutors to press charges, and victims would have to file formal reports.

The governor’s conduct, which the attorney general’s report said included unwanted touching and groping, violated federal and state law, the report said.

When asked about the investigations, a spokesperson for the governor referred to Mr. Cuomo’s initial response on Tuesday. “I have never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” Cuomo said in this response.