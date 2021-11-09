The controversy of Chhath Puja going on in Delhi reached SC, appeal in PIL, permission should be given for worship at Ghats

The four-day Chhath Puja, which began on Monday, will conclude on November 11 with devotees offering arghya to the rising sun and breaking their fast.

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking permission for Chhath Puja on the banks of Yamuna in Delhi. The petition has sought a direction to the Delhi government and police to allow Chhath Puja on the banks of river Yamuna and that no case should be registered against the worshipers.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its order dated October 29, had allowed Chhath Puja at designated places except the banks of Yamuna.

The four-day Chhath Puja, which began on Monday, will conclude on November 11 with devotees offering arghya to the rising sun and breaking their fast.

The petition has been filed by Sanjeev Newar and Swati Goel Sharma, who claim to be social workers, through advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha. In this, the Delhi Government, DDMA, Delhi Jal Board and the Center have been made parties.

A heated political debate is also going on between the Aam Aadmi Party government and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party over the DDMA’s order to ban Chhath Puja on the banks of Yamuna.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has been admitted to the hospital for protesting in this matter. In fact, he was injured during a protest near CM Kejriwal’s house in Delhi over the ban on Chhath celebrations. He had an injury to his ear.

The BJP was opposing the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s order banning Chhath celebrations in public places and on river banks in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The DDMA, in an order dated September 30, had also banned fairs and food stalls during festivals.

Let us inform that in the last days of October last month, permission was given to celebrate Chhath Puja in Delhi with strict rules. This information was given by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. He had told that in the meeting of DDMA, permission has been given to organize Chhath Puja in public places.

Although during this it was clearly said that it is allowed to celebrate Chhath Puja but it will not be organized on the Ghat of Yamuna. Some places will be marked for this.