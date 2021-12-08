The Coronavirus Attacks Fat Tissue, Scientists Find
Since the onset of the epidemic, coronaviruses seem to be targeting people who carry extra pounds. Patients who are overweight or obese are more likely to develop severe covid-19 and are more likely to die.
Although these patients often have health problems such as diabetes that increase their risk, scientists are convinced that their insecurity has something to do with obesity.
Researchers have now found that the coronavirus infects fat cells in the body and certain immune cells, leading to a harmful immune response in the body.
“This god, indeed, the virus can directly infect fat cells,” said Dr. A.S. Who was not involved in the research, said Philip Scherer. .
“Everything that is in fat doesn’t stay in fat,” he added. “It also affects neighboring tissues.”
The research has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but was posted online in October. If the findings survive, they could shed light not only on why overweight patients are vulnerable to the virus, but also why some young adults at no other risk become so ill.
The study’s authors suggest that the evidence may point to new covid treatments targeting body fat.
Professor of Comparative Medicine and Immunology at the Yale School of Medicine. “Perhaps this is the Achilles heel that the virus is using to suppress our protective immune response – hiding in this place,” said Dr. Deep Dixit. Vishwa Deep Dixit said.
This finding is particularly relevant for the United States, which has one of the highest rates of obesity in the world. Most American adults are overweight and 42 percent are obese. Black Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, and Alaska Native Americans have higher rates of obesity than white adults and Asian Americans; They, too, have been hit hard by the epidemic, with approximately double the death rate of white Americans.
“It can cause serious illness.” Dr. Dr. Katherine Bliss, a professor at Stanford University Medical Center and one of the two senior authors of the report. “We are seeing the same inflammatory cytokines that I am producing in response to the infection of those tissues in the blood of really sick patients.”
Body fat was considered a form of heavy, storage. But scientists now know that tissue is biologically active, producing hormones and immune system proteins that act on other cells, promoting low-grade inflammatory conditions in the absence of infection.
Inflammation is the body’s response to an attacker and can sometimes be so severe that it is more harmful than the infection it causes.
Fat tissue is mainly made up of fat cells or adipocytes. It also contains pre-adipocytes, which mature into fat cells, and a variety of immune cells, including a type called adipose tissue macrophages.
Dr. Bliss, along with colleagues from Stanford and Germany and Switzerland, conducted experiments to see if fat tissues obtained from bariatric surgery patients could be infected with the coronavirus, and to track how different types of cells responded.
Fat cells can infect themselves, scientists have found, but they are not very swollen. But some immune cells, called macrophages, can also be infected and develop a strong inflammatory response.
Unknown, pre-adipocytes were not infected, but contributed to the inflammatory response. (Scientists have not examined whether specific variants are more destructive than others in this regard.)
The research team also found fat tissue in the bodies of European patients who had died of covid and found coronavirus in the fat near various organs.
The idea that adipose tissue can act as a reservoir for pathogens is not new. Dixit said. Many of them are known as monkeys, along with body fat HIV and influenza viruses.
Coronavirus appears to be able to suppress the body’s immune system, which is limited and unable to fight effectively. And people who are obese can have a lot of body fat.
A man with an ideal weight of 170 pounds but who weighs 250 pounds has a large amount of fat which can cause the virus to “hang out” and trigger a destructive response to the immune system, says heart disease professor Dr. Said David Cass. Johns Hopkins.
“If you are really obese, your body fat is the biggest organ,” said Dr. Cass said.
The coronavirus can “infect those tissues and actually stay there,” he said. “Then it hurts, kills or at best, it’s a place to grow itself – it doesn’t matter. It becomes a kind of reservoir.”
As the inflammatory response snowballs, cytokines trigger further inflammation and release of extra cytokines. “It’s like a perfect storm,” he said.
Dr. Bliss and his colleagues speculated that infected body fat may also contribute to “long covid”, a condition that describes distressing symptoms such as fatigue that persist for weeks or months after recovery from an acute episode.
The data also suggest that covid vaccines and treatments may require consideration of the patient’s weight and fat stores.
“This paper is another wake-up call for the medical profession and public health to take a closer look at the problems of overweight and obese people and the treatments and vaccines we offer them,” said Barry Popkin, professor of nutrition. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which has studied the increased risk of covidosis in obese people.
“We keep documenting the risks they have, but we still don’t pay attention to them,” he said. Popkin said.
