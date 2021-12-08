The Coronavirus Attacks Fat Tissue, Scientists Find

Since the onset of the epidemic, coronaviruses seem to be targeting people who carry extra pounds. Patients who are overweight or obese are more likely to develop severe covid-19 and are more likely to die.

Although these patients often have health problems such as diabetes that increase their risk, scientists are convinced that their insecurity has something to do with obesity.

Researchers have now found that the coronavirus infects fat cells in the body and certain immune cells, leading to a harmful immune response in the body.

“This god, indeed, the virus can directly infect fat cells,” said Dr. A.S. Who was not involved in the research, said Philip Scherer. .