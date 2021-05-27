The cost of the outfits worn by RM, V, Jin and other band members for Butter practice sessions will blow your mind



BTS is one in style band. They only launched a brand new single known as Butter, and it's shattering many information. They launched a brand new video by which they're training for the tune. The cost of the outfits worn by the members will blow your mind. Right here's a glance.

﻿

RM



RM was seen in khaki observe shorts from Concern of God. It’s worth is $495 USD (Rs.57,800). The worth of his footwear is round $90 USD (Rs.6500). Additionally Learn – BTS’ RM says he will go bankrupt in the close to future; here is why

V



V wore a JW Anderson floral print button-up which prices $696 USD (Rs. 50,600). The cost of his Chanel footwear is $1,000 USD (Rs 72750), far more than his shirt. His mustard beanie from TNP is for $17 USD (Rs 1297). Additionally Learn – BTS: ARMY provides V aka Kim Taehyung’s curly hairdo to the relaxation of the members, and the outcomes are AWWDORABLE – view pics

J-Hope



J-Hope was seen in a long-sleeve knit from Cactus Plant Flea Market. The shirt can cost $180 USD (Rs.13,095) to as a lot as $450 USD (Rs. 32737), particularly in case you purchase second-hand. His crimson Needles observe pants cost $275 USD (Rs 20,006) whereas his off-white checkered footwear prices $559 USD (Rs.40,667). His headband from Stüssy comes at a worth of $25 USD (Rs.1818).

Jungkook



Jungkook wore a washed denim denims from Andersson Bell which prices $178 USD (Rs. 12,949) and a shiny blue sweatshirt from thisisneverthat which comes ata worth of $97 USD (Rs 7056) . His black Trigeca Sneakers are from Versace and cost $775 USD (Rs. 56.381).

Jimin



Jimin was seen in a wool-blend sweater from Séfr for $330 USD (Rs. 24,007). Like Jungkook, he additionally wore Andersson Bell washed denim. The cost of his HANNA necklace is $75 USD (Rs. 5,256).

Jin



Jin was seen in a button-up and trousers. He wore Out of Workplace sneakers from Off-White for $515 USD (Rs.37,466).

Suga



Suga wore an outsized lengthy sleeve brand T-shirt from Korean Parisian menswear model WOOYOUNGMI. You’ll be able to at the moment discover it discounted worth of $238 USD (Rs.17,290). He wore matching footwear and a baseball cap with cranium particulars, each of which cost $60 USD (Rs.4365).

So are you planning to purchase something? Tweet to us at @Bollywood_life and tell us.

(All photographs from @Bangtan_Style07)

