The Costly Pursuit of Self-Driving Cars Continues On. And On. And On.

It was seven years in the past when Waymo found that spring blossoms made its self-driving vehicles get twitchy on the brakes. So did cleaning soap bubbles. And highway flares.

New assessments, in years of assessments, revealed an increasing number of distractions for the driverless vehicles. Their highway abilities improved, however matching the competence of human drivers was elusive. The cluttered roads of America, it turned out, had been a frightening place for a robotic.

The wizards of Silicon Valley mentioned individuals could be commuting to work in self-driving vehicles by now. As a substitute, there have been court docket fights, accidents and deaths, and tens of billions of {dollars} spent on a frustratingly fickle know-how that some researchers say remains to be years from turning into the trade’s subsequent huge factor.

Now the pursuit of autonomous vehicles is present process a reset. Firms like Uber and Lyft, apprehensive about blowing by means of their money in pursuit of autonomous know-how, have tapped out. Solely the deepest-pocketed outfits like Waymo, which is a subsidiary of Google’s dad or mum firm, Alphabet; auto giants; and a handful of start-ups are managing to remain within the sport.