The country is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today, dancers will also be a part of the grand parade at Rajpath; 27,000 policemen deployed amid threats of France-like attack

Republic Day 2022 Live Updates H2: India 73rd Republic Day Parade 2022 Live Updates: India is celebrating 73rd Republic Day today. This year’s Republic Day is very special because it is the 75th year of India’s independence. The government says that now Republic Day will be celebrated every year for a whole week i.e. from January 23 to January 30. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary is on 23 January and Martyr’s Day on 30 January. Republic day 2022 is also special because this time the Indian Air Force (IAF) will have a grand fly past show, in which 75 aircraft will take part. In view of the threat of a French-like attack, 27,000 policemen have been deployed.

Apart from this, 1000 indigenously built drones will also be a part of the show for the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony. The parade on Rajpath will start at 10:30 instead of 10, to provide better visibility to the parade and flypast. For the first time, 480 dancers are also participating in the Republic Day Parade program. All these have been selected through the Vande Mataram dance competition at the national level.

This time keeping in mind the Covid 19, Delhi Police has also issued many guidelines. For example, children below 15 years will not be able to see the parade. Only Vaccinated Citizens will be able to watch the Parade. Face mask, social distancing etc. A total of 21 tableaux will be seen in the parade, out of which 12 will be from the states, 9 will be from the ministries and different government departments.

As per tradition, the tricolor flag will be unfurled, followed by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. The Republic Day Parade will begin with a salute to President Ram Nath Kovind. After this, Gallantry Awards will be given. A total of 6 marching contingents of the army will participate in the parade. These include the Assam Regiment, Jammu and Kashmir Light Regiment, Sikh Light Regiment, Army Ordnance Corps and Parachute Regiment.