The country’s best selling SUV comes in just 7 lakhs, which was bought by more than 10 thousand people in 30 days, read full details

If you are planning to buy an SUV in a low budget, then know here the complete details of this best selling SUV in the month of October.

Due to the increasing demand for SUV vehicles in the country’s auto sector, almost all major automakers have launched a long range of SUVs in this segment, in which you get from low budget to premium SUVs.

If you are also planning to take a similar SUV, then here we are going to tell about the country’s best selling SUV which can fit in your low budget too.

Today we are talking about the Hyundai Venue SUV which has reached the number one position along with its company after becoming the best selling SUV of the country in the month of October.

According to the October sales released by the company, Hyundai has sold 10,554 units of this SUV in October but in October last year these sales were only 8,828 units.

If you also like this SUV and are thinking of buying, then know here complete details from its features to specification and price to mileage.

In Hyundai Venue, the company has given a four-cylinder engine of 1498 cc, which has been launched with three variants of petrol and diesel.

The first engine in this is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed manual, 6-speed IMT and 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

(read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Powerful Mileage in Low Budget, read full details from price to features)

The second engine is a 1.2-litre capacity engine that generates 83 PS of power and 115 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

(read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Its third engine is a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 100 PS of power and 240 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features given in Hyundai Venue, it has features like BlueLink connected car technology with sunroof, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, rear AC vents, wireless mobile charger, cruise control, push button-start-stop. went.

Regarding mileage, Hyundai claims that this Venue SUV gives a mileage of 17 kmpl on the petrol engine and 23.7 kmpl on the diesel engine. The starting price of Hyundai Venue starts at Rs 6.99 lakh which goes up to Rs 11.85 lakh on the top model.