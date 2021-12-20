The country’s cheapest electric car will deliver Har Ki Pauri from Delhi to Haridwar in a single charge, features are also premium

If you want to buy an electric car, then you can know here the complete details of the cheapest electric car in the country, in which premium features will be available with long range.

In view of the rapidly increasing demand for electric vehicles in the country, many companies have started producing electric scooters, bikes and cars along with petrol diesel vehicles, in which new startups and foreign companies have also joined in addition to all the major well-known companies. .

If you are also planning to buy an electric car instead of a petrol or diesel car, then here you can know complete details about the cheapest electric car in the country.

Here we are talking about Tata Tigor EV which is currently the cheapest electric car in this country, which offers premium features with long range.

Talking about the battery and power of Tata Tigor EV, the company has given a 26 kW liquid cooled high energy battery pack with Ziptron technology, with which the given motor generates power of 73 bhp and peak torque of 170 Nm.

Apart from this, IP 67 rated battery has been used to protect this battery from weather-related damage. Tata Motors is also giving a warranty of 8 years and 160,000 km of battery and motor on this electric car.

The company has launched this Tigor EV electric car in the market with three variants in which the first is XE, second, XM and the third variant is XZ.

Tata Motors claims that the car’s battery can be charged in just 60 minutes via a fast charger, while this battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in 8.5 hours when charged with a standard charger.

Regarding the range and speed of the Tigor EV, the company claims that this car gives a driving range of up to 306 km after a full charge.

Talking about the features of this car, the company has given more than 30 features like 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVs, remote command, remote diagnostics, push button start-stop.

Talking about the safety features of Tigor EV, features like Dual Airbags, ABS, EBD Hill Assistance have been given in the front seats and also this car has got 4 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test Starting Price of 11.99 Tata Tigor EV lakhs, which becomes Rs 13.14 lakhs when going to the top model.