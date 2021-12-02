The country’s cheapest long mileage car will be launched soon with new design and features, read full details

The country’s cheapest car is now going to be launched with more attractive and more features, read full details here.

India’s largest car car company is now about to launch its most successful car Maruti Alto with a completely new design, features and specification.

Ahead of the launch of the new generation Alto, Maruti Suzuki has officially introduced some of its pictures, which gives all the information apart from the features and specifications of this car.

The company has done 8 updates since its launch till now and this will be the 9th update including the new Alto, according to which it has become the ninth generation car.

Looking at the pictures released by Maruti, the design of this car looks like the company’s Maruti Espresso. The front of the new Maruti Alto has been made more attractive by the company making it in a round shape.

Maruti has made a major change in the design of the new Alto, which is its height, which has been increased by 50 mm, after which its height has increased to 1525 mm from 1475 mm earlier.

Talking about its features, according to media reports, it can be given a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Talking about other features of this car, the company can give seat belt reminder, auto-access, rear parking sensor and 4-speaker music system in it.

Talking about the safety features, it can be given features like seat belt reminder, high speed alert, electronic safety support complex, automatic braking system, lane keep assist, rear parking sensors, ABS, EBD, dual airbags on the front seat.

The company has not yet given any official information regarding the engine and power of the new Maruti Alto, but according to media reports, a three-cylinder 799 cc petrol engine can be given in this car, which will be based on ISG i.e. Integrated Start Generator technology. .

With this engine of the new Maruti Alto, the company can also offer the option of 5-speed manual and automatic transmission.

Apart from this, the company can also offer a small lithium-ion battery pack in it and this car can also be offered with a company-fitted CNG kit.

The company has not made any announcement regarding the launch and price of the new Maruti, but according to experts, the company can launch it in January 2022 with an initial price of Rs 3.5 lakh.