The country’s economy grew at the rate of 8.4 percent in the second quarter, growth according to estimates

The biggest reason for the recovery in the economy has been the improvement in private consumption and investment. In the same July-September quarter of 2020-21, there was a decline of 7.4 percent in GDP.

The country’s economy has grown after a sharp decline in the first quarter. This growth rate has increased by 8.4 percent according to all estimates. The biggest reason for the recovery in the economy has been the improvement in private consumption and investment. In the same July-September quarter of 2020-21, there was a decline of 7.4 percent in GDP.

It has been informed by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant (2011-12) prices in the second quarter of 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 35.73 lakh crore, while the second quarter of 2020-21 is estimated to be Rs. As against Rs 32.97 lakh crore in the year-ago period, there has been a growth of 8.4% as compared to 7.4% in Q2 2020.

The economy had fallen at the rate of 24.4%

In the last quarter (April-June), the economy witnessed a record growth of 20.1 per cent over the same period last year. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, a national lockdown brought almost all economic activity to a halt. Due to this, the GDP in April-June 2020 was 24.4 percent.

Good growth in eight sectors

According to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the output of eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and power declined by 0.5 per cent in October 2020 from 7.5 per cent in October. There was growth. The core sector grew at 4.5 per cent in September this year.

According to SBI, the growth rate may be 8.1%

The country’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) estimates that the GDP growth rate can be 8.1%. It has said that India’s growth rate can be higher than the economy of all the countries of the world.

Also read: Banks will not work for 12 days in December: Know where, when will the banks be closed?

Elara Capital estimates 9%

While Elara Capital has forecast a growth of 9%, Citibank has forecast a growth of 8.7%. Dutch Bank and Bank of America believe that India’s growth rate can be 8%. Kotak Securities expects a growth rate of 7%.

RBI forecasts 7.9 percent growth

The Reserve Bank of India had earlier projected real GDP growth at 7.9 per cent for July-September. The core sector had clocked a growth of 7.5%.