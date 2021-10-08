The court said Aryan’s bail application could not be maintained: Aryan Khan sent to jail: Aryan Khan is lodged in Barrack No. 1 of Mumbai Arthur Road Jail.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, has been granted bail by a Mumbai court. Following the court’s decision, Aryan Khan will have to spend 14 days in jail (Aryan Khan sent to jail). Aryan Khan’s bail application was heard for about 4 hours and finally the judge rejected his bail application saying it was not suitable for hearing. The judges have given their arguments behind it. It is worth noting that Aryan Khan was caught in an NCB raid on a cruise on October 2 at a drugs party.

Hearing Aryan Khan’s bail application, Judge RM Nerlikar said, “I will amend the remand order. I will give the operative now, then I will give a rational order and only then will I leave the court. I have heard all the applications and submissions. Applications are not admissible before us and therefore I reject this bail application.



The judge said it was not maintainable before us and therefore dismissed. The judge said the NDPS special court was the right way to get regular bail, not bail from this court. The judge also said it could take them hours to write the order. Therefore, he is giving an operative order that bail cannot be obtained from this court. So you go to Sessions Court for bail.

The main reason behind this decision in the court was the mention of Arman Kohli case. In court, the ASG referred to Arman Kohli’s case and said that Kohli’s bail application was also rejected. She was the same then. Just as no medicine was found from Armaan, no medicine was found from Aryan. However, the court acknowledged that large quantities of drugs were recovered from the rest of the accused who were arrested.

Aryan Khan’s argument in court

From the very beginning of the argument in the court, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh was constantly saying that the Magistrate Court has no jurisdiction in this case. However, it was discussed throughout the day. Advocates from Satish Manshinde to Tarak Saeed and Deshmukh gave their arguments. But the court finally agreed that the bail plea in this case was not sustainable in court. Therefore, this bail is not suitable for hearing.