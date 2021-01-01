The court set aside GMR’s order to quash the Nagpur Airport reform order

Nagpur, Aug 18 (PTI) The Mumbai High Court on Wednesday quashed a March 2020 order issued by a joint venture company to GMR Airports for upgrading and operation of Nagpur’s Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. The High Court said the order was arbitrary and unjust.

The Nagpur Bench of the High Court comprising Justice Sunil Shukra and Justice Anil Kilor directed Mihan India Ltd. GMR Airports Ltd. This order issued is liable to be set aside. Mihan India Limited is a joint venture between Maharashtra Airport Development Company and the Airports Authority of India.

The bench said, “We are of the view that the order was arbitrary, unreasonable and unreasonable, therefore it has been set aside. The order is not upheld by law.”

The court ordered Mihan to sign a new concession agreement with GMR Group within six weeks.

The court’s order came on a petition by GMR Airports challenging Mihal’s action.