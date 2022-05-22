The COVID pandemic is ‘most certainly not over’



Berlin: The COVID-19 pandemic is “most certainly not over,” the top of the World Well being Organisation warned on Sunday, regardless of a decline in reported instances for the reason that peak of the Omicron wave. He informed governments that “we decrease our guard at our peril.”

The UN well being company’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, informed officers gathered in Geneva for the opening of the WHO’s annual assembly that “declining testing and sequencing means we’re blinding ourselves to the evolution of the virus.” He additionally famous that nearly 1 billion individuals in lower-income nations nonetheless haven’t been vaccinated.

In a weekly report on Thursday on the worldwide scenario, WHO stated the variety of new COVID-19 instances seems to have stabilised after weeks of decline since late March, whereas the general variety of weekly deaths dropped.

Whereas there was progress, with 60% of the world’s inhabitants vaccinated, “it’s not over anyplace till it’s over all over the place,” Tedros stated.