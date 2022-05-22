The COVID pandemic is ‘most certainly not over’
Berlin: The COVID-19 pandemic is “most certainly not over,” the top of the World Well being Organisation warned on Sunday, regardless of a decline in reported instances for the reason that peak of the Omicron wave. He informed governments that “we decrease our guard at our peril.”
The UN well being company’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, informed officers gathered in Geneva for the opening of the WHO’s annual assembly that “declining testing and sequencing means we’re blinding ourselves to the evolution of the virus.” He additionally famous that nearly 1 billion individuals in lower-income nations nonetheless haven’t been vaccinated.
In a weekly report on Thursday on the worldwide scenario, WHO stated the variety of new COVID-19 instances seems to have stabilised after weeks of decline since late March, whereas the general variety of weekly deaths dropped.
Whereas there was progress, with 60% of the world’s inhabitants vaccinated, “it’s not over anyplace till it’s over all over the place,” Tedros stated.
“Reported instances are growing in nearly 70 nations in all areas, and this in a world by which testing charges have plummetted,” he added.
Reported deaths are rising in Africa, the continent with the bottom vaccination protection, he stated, and solely 57 nations — nearly all of them rich — have vaccinated 70 per cent of their individuals.
Whereas the world’s vaccine provide has improved, there is “inadequate political dedication to roll out vaccines” in some nations, gaps in “operational or monetary capability” in others, he stated.
“In all, we see vaccine hesitancy pushed by misinformation and disinformation,” Tedros stated. “The pandemic will not magically disappear, however we will finish it.”
Tedros is anticipated to be appointed for a second five-year time period this week on the World Well being Meeting, the annual assembly of the WHO’s member nations.
