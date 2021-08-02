The Covid Variant in Schools: What to Know

Last week, in what was supposed to be an internal document, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a blunt admission: The highly contagious Delta variant had redrawn the battle lines of the coronavirus pandemic, requiring new health measures public like universal mask mandates. Or, as the agency said in the document, which was obtained by The New York Times, “the war has changed.”

The news came just as the first school districts were preparing to reopen; children in Atlanta and some of its suburbs are returning to class this week.

Over the past year, there has been a controversial debate about the contribution of schools to the spread of the virus and whether and when to shut them down. For some parents, teachers and officials, keeping schools open when a new, misunderstood virus was circulating seemed like an unacceptable risk. For others, however, it was school closures that posed the greatest danger – loss of learning, worsening educational disparities and worsening mental health, not to mention hardship for parents. .

However, as the new school year begins, the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and many other experts agree that reopening schools should be a priority.