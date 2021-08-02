The Covid Variant in Schools: What to Know
Last week, in what was supposed to be an internal document, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a blunt admission: The highly contagious Delta variant had redrawn the battle lines of the coronavirus pandemic, requiring new health measures public like universal mask mandates. Or, as the agency said in the document, which was obtained by The New York Times, “the war has changed.”
The news came just as the first school districts were preparing to reopen; children in Atlanta and some of its suburbs are returning to class this week.
Over the past year, there has been a controversial debate about the contribution of schools to the spread of the virus and whether and when to shut them down. For some parents, teachers and officials, keeping schools open when a new, misunderstood virus was circulating seemed like an unacceptable risk. For others, however, it was school closures that posed the greatest danger – loss of learning, worsening educational disparities and worsening mental health, not to mention hardship for parents. .
However, as the new school year begins, the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and many other experts agree that reopening schools should be a priority.
“We’re in a very different place than a year ago,” said Elizabeth Stuart, epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “We have very effective vaccines, we know a lot more about how to open schools safely, and we, I think, have increased awareness of some of the challenges children face when they are not at school. school in person. ”
Just a few months ago, as vaccinations for those 12 and over continued at a steady pace and new cases waned, the scene seemed set for at least a partial return to normal.
Delta questioned that. Much remains unknown about the variant, including whether it affects children more severely than earlier forms of the virus. And with very uneven vaccination rates and most of the decisions left to local authorities, the variant adds new uncertainty to the upcoming school year – and makes it even more critical for schools to take safety precautions when they reopen. , scientists said.
“Delta, because it’s so contagious, has raised the bar,” said Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases and vaccine expert at Vanderbilt University. “It makes all of those details all the more important.”
Here are the answers to some common questions.
What have we learned about the risk of transmission in schools?
Overall, studies suggest that – at least last year – transmission at school was generally low when schools took basic precautions.
Coronavirus pandemic and life expectancy in the United States
“When you have masks and even a distance of three feet, you won’t see major outbreaks in schools,” said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, pediatric infectious disease specialist at Stanford Medicine and president of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious. Diseases. “There may be transmissions, but they will be fairly infrequent. “
Studies in North Carolina, Utah, Missouri and elsewhere found that when schools enforced multiple types of safety measures – a combination of masking, symptom screening, distancing, improved ventilation, screening viruses, hand washing and dividing students into smaller groups – transmission rates in schools were even lower than they were in the surrounding community.
“It’s actually safer for kids at school than it is for them to be at home,” said Dr. Daniel Benjamin Jr., pediatric infectious disease specialist at Duke University.
These low rates may be due, in part, to the fact that children under the age of 10 appear less likely to transmit the virus than older children and adults. But another contributing factor is that schools are – or can be – controlled environments and may have stricter security measures than the surrounding community, Dr Benjamin said.
However, outbreaks have occurred in schools that have reopened without good mitigation measures. Israel’s first major school-based epidemic, which ultimately infected 260 people, came during a heat wave, when authorities temporarily lifted a mask warrant and students were crammed into air-conditioned classrooms.
How does Delta complicate the equation?
About twice as transmissible as the original version of the virus, Delta has fueled an increase in infections and hospitalizations, especially in areas of the country with low vaccination rates. Recent data suggests that people infected with Delta may carry a thousand times more viruses – which could make them more contagious and longer – than those who catch the original version of the virus.
But many questions about the variant remain unanswered, including the specific risk it poses in schools. What is clear, however, is that Delta is already causing epidemics in many American communities, increasing the risks for local schools.
“Schools are not islands and so if there is a lot of community spread, some of that spread is going to spread to schools,” said Dr Westyn Branch-Elliman, infectious disease specialist at Harvard Medical. School.
In a study conducted before Delta became widespread, British researchers found that for every five more cases per 100,000 people in a general community, the risk of an outbreak at school increased by 72%.
The good news is that since the start of last school year, the United States has cleared three very effective vaccines for emergency use, and they are widely available for ages 12 and up.
Vaccines are not perfect. Some people who are fully vaccinated will get flare-up infections, which are usually mild and rare. And vaccinated people who are infected with Delta can carry high levels of the virus in their nose and throat, which means they may be able to transmit it easily.
But the vaccines offer strong protection against the Delta variant. They reduce the chances of getting infected with the virus and protect against the worst consequences, including hospitalization and death.
Schools with high vaccination rates are likely to have far fewer people infected with the virus and transmitting or spreading it in the classroom.
“It’s our best tool for controlling the virus,” said Justin Lessler, epidemiologist at the University of North Carolina. “Even when it is imperfect, it has enormous impacts on reducing transmission and protecting people’s health. “
What does the CDC recommend?
Initially, CDC guidelines recommended that unvaccinated people 2 years of age or older wear masks in schools. And they strongly implied that vaccinated students did not need to be masked in class.
But last week, due to concerns about Delta, the CDC revised its guidelines, recommending that everyone, regardless of their immunization status, wear masks in schools this fall.
The agency recommends a layered approach to Covid precautions, suggesting that schools combine multiple mitigation measures and encourage everyone eligible for vaccination to get vaccinated.
But the guidelines also leave many decisions to local authorities, who are asked to decide when to tighten or relax restrictions based on data on local cases and vaccination rates.
What about states that ban mask warrants?
Some states, some of which are currently experiencing major outbreaks – including Florida, South Carolina and Texas – make it more difficult for schools to put protective measures in place. These three states, along with a handful of others, have either banned or sharply reduced universal mask mandates.
That doesn’t necessarily mean that schools in those states will all experience huge outbreaks, and even schools that have them may see mostly mild or asymptomatic cases. But districts that open without security measures in place are taking a real risk, Dr Benjamin said.
“Here’s another way to put it,” he said. “When I grew up I got out of the back of a van all the time. But that does not make children riding in the backs of vans a good national policy. “
Given the mosaic of policies and uneven immunization rates across the country, experts said they wouldn’t be surprised if school safety varies dramatically this fall. “I think there will be risks of infections when school districts decide not to follow any recommendations,” Dr. Maldonado said.
As the pandemic continues to evolve, schools and officials will have to make complicated decisions based on local conditions, including when to insist on certain precautions and when it is safe to lift them.
“We need to make nuanced decisions about what to do in schools,” said Dr Branch-Elliman. “But that’s a much more difficult public health message than the polarized ‘Schools are safe’ or ‘Schools are not safe. “
What about unvaccinated elementary school students?
While the exact timing is unclear, vaccines for some children under 12 may be permitted before the end of the year. Until then, however, elementary schools will open with virtually none of their students vaccinated. (Children participating in the trials may have received the injections.)
Research shows, however, that the virus is much less likely to cause serious illness in children. They are not fully protected; a small number of children can develop rare but serious inflammatory disease, and some children with mild infections may have long-term symptoms.
There is not yet good, solid data on how Delta affects young children, but there is no evidence that Delta specifically targets them.
However, since a large number of adults have been vaccinated, children may represent an increasing share of Delta cases. The infectiousness of the variant may also mean that more children contract the virus. There is also emerging evidence that the variant causes more severe disease in adults.
In view of these observations, and out of caution, it is especially important for schools with young unvaccinated students to take other precautions, including universal masking, experts said.
In schools or districts that do not have a mask warrant, parents can offer some degree of protection by ensuring that their children, at least, wear masks at school, Dr Maldonado said.
And adults can help protect young children by getting the vaccine themselves. “The most important thing a community can do to reduce the risk in schools is for the whole community to be immunized,” said Dr Schaffner.
