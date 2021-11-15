The criminals who came in the ambulance, first shot the head, then broke with the weapon

After coming to know about the incident, the agitated people created a ruckus at the spot. The police somehow pacified the matter. Bhojpur SP Vinay Tiwari said that the newly elected chief of Babu Bandh Panchayat has been murdered by criminals. The incident is being investigated from every angle. Soon the criminals will be arrested. He says that from the incident it seems that Ranjan has been murdered.

According to the information, Sanjay Singh, the head of Babu Dam Panchayat, was going to do Panchayat in Dhengwa village on Monday afternoon with his bullet. Ambulance riders were ambushed. The miscreants chased and hit Sanjay Singh in a bullet near Bhaluana village. When he fell down, he was shot in the head. Sanjay Singh died on the spot. After committing the crime, the miscreants fled leaving the vehicle on the spot. Police say the ambulance appears to be stolen. At present, her number is being investigated as to which institution she belonged to.

Sanjay Singh Babu had recently become the head of the Dam Panchayat. Sanjay had come 20 days ago from Babu Dam Panchayat after winning the elections for the second time. He was still waiting for the swearing-in, till then he was murdered. The people of the area say that Sanjay was friendly and a person who took part in the happiness and misery of others. People were impressed by his words. This was the reason that he became the chief after winning the election for the second time. However, the other side of the coin is that he was very domineering. It is believed that this reason became the reason for his murder.