The crown to the spy and narcos These 5 web series of Netflix are based on true events includes bold scenes

There are many such web series on Netflix based on real life events. They have been discussed all over the world.

Over the years, OTT platforms have emerged as a major source of entertainment. Especially during the Corona period and lock down, their demand increased across the world. During this time many new platforms were also launched. All the films and web series present on OTT platforms like Netflix have grabbed the attention of the world due to their bold scenes to crime-suspense and thrilling content. There are also many such web series on Netflix, which are based on true events i.e. real life stories.

The Spy: The Spy is one of the popular web series of Netflix. It is based on the life of Israeli spy Eli Cohen. The series shows how Eli Cohen, one of Mossad’s most dangerous spies, makes his inroads into Syria in the sixties to such an extent that enemies come close to becoming the country’s president. The series is full of thrill, crime, thriller and suspense.

Outlaw King: Out-law King is also one of Netflix’s most talked about web series. This series is also based on real life story. This period drama depicts how Robert, in the fourteenth century, opens up and fights for the independence of Scotland against England. If you like historical content then you can watch it.

The Crown: The Crown is a web series revolving around the life of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Britain. In this series, all the events that happened during the reign of Elizabeth (II) from taking power are shown very neatly. There have been a total of 4 seasons of the series so far and all the seasons were super hit and they were discussed a lot.

Roman Empire: The Roman Empire can also be called a documentary in a way. It depicts the story of different rulers of the Roman Empire. There have been a total of 3 seasons of this series so far. The first season depicts the story of the Roman ruler Commodus, the second Julius Caesar, and the third the story of Caligula, known as the Mad King. This series is famous for its violent content as well as bold scenes.

Narcos and Narcos- Mexico: Narcos and Narcos Mexico are also based on real life events. The story and exploits of drug mafia have been shown in both the series. Especially Narcos has been discussed all over the world. It follows the story of Colombian drug mafia Pablo Escobar from beginning to end.