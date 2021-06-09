The crude act Charlotte Crosby performed on I’m a Celebrity Australia

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has been sharing all her raunchy secrets and techniques on her Nova podcast Values and Vibrators.

However on Wednesday, it was one in every of Charlotte’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Right here! campmates who spilled the beans on her wild antics, after they met within the South African jungle in early 2020.

Throughout the hilarious episode, comic Dilruk Jayasinha recalled the second he was sharing a deep dialog with Charlotte, 31, within the camp – earlier than she all of a sudden determined to carry out a weird act of vaginal flatulence in entrance of him.

She did what!? On Wednesday, Charlotte Crosby’s I’m a Celebrity campmate revealed the very crude act she performed within the South African jungle that by no means made it to air

‘The conversations would vary… there was one specific one which we had been speaking about what occurs whenever you die, and do you suppose your power goes some other place…’ Dilruk, 36, started.

‘All of this was occurring for about 20 minutes, then Charlotte simply stops and goes, “Are you aware I can f***y fart on cue?”‘

After the pair burst into laughter, Dilruk continued: ‘I stated “What do you imply?” and he or she goes “Watch!” and begins placing her hand down her pants.’

Awkward! Comic Dilruk Jayasinha recalled how he was sharing a deep dialog with Charlotte within the camp – earlier than she all of a sudden determined to indicate off her vaginal flatulence abilities

After asking what she was doing, Dilruk stated that Charlotte casually responded: ‘Oh, I’ve acquired to regulate my flaps first!’

‘How the f**okay did we get from philosophy to f***y flaps so rapidly!’ he stated.

Charlotte added: ‘Who does not adore it when a dialog jumps?’

Queefing queen: Dilruk revealed Charlotte had put her fingers down her pants ‘to regulate my flaps’ earlier than beginning her efficiency

‘That is Charlotte actually. That is why she’s acquired such a following on the philosophy podcasts and the vagina ones,’ comic Russell Kane chimed in.

‘That is why we do the values and the vibrators!’ Charlotte giggled.

Charlotte is at present in a relationship with Liam Beaumont.

She beforehand dated her Geordie Shore co-star Gary ‘Gaz’ Beadle and had a transient romance with Ryan Gallagher within the I’m a Celebrity jungle.