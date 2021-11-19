The Czech Republic prepares for new restrictions as cases soar.
Leaders in the Czech Republic said on Thursday that further sanctions would be imposed because the country was experiencing some of the highest caseloads since the epidemic began.
From Monday, people who do not have a vaccination pass or have no previous evidence of covid infection will not be allowed to enter restaurants or bars in the country or will be able to use indoor services such as hair salons. They will also be barred from attending major events.
The country recorded 22,511 coward cases on Tuesday, the highest number since the epidemic began, but the streets of Prague were filled a day later as people celebrated the 32nd anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, which overthrew the communist regime.
According to police, about 10,000 of those gathered used the opportunity to protest against covid restrictions and vaccinations.
Only 58 percent of people in the Czech Republic have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, leaving the country at the bottom of the EU’s statistics. To increase the number, the government has launched a media campaign showing photographs of people who have died from covid.
“The situation is serious and we do not have time,” Prime Minister Andrzej Babis said on Wednesday Confessing on Twitter Earlier restrictions were inadequate.
His government did worse than expected from opinion polls, which saw them at gaining about a third of the support. Many analysts believe that the election campaign was a key factor in the government’s earlier decision not to impose unpopular sanctions.
The center-right government under Petr Fiala is expected to come to power next week.
