The Czech Republic prepares for new restrictions as cases soar.

Leaders in the Czech Republic said on Thursday that further sanctions would be imposed because the country was experiencing some of the highest caseloads since the epidemic began.

From Monday, people who do not have a vaccination pass or have no previous evidence of covid infection will not be allowed to enter restaurants or bars in the country or will be able to use indoor services such as hair salons. They will also be barred from attending major events.

The country recorded 22,511 coward cases on Tuesday, the highest number since the epidemic began, but the streets of Prague were filled a day later as people celebrated the 32nd anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, which overthrew the communist regime.