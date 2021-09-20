The Daily News gets an editor ‘as needed’ until a new editor is found.
Robert York, editor-in-chief of The Daily News of New York, is being replaced on an interim and “as needed” basis by Andrew Julian, editor and publisher of its corporate brother The Hartford Courant, who will remain in that job. While the search is on for a permanent editor, an executive of a newspaper publisher said.
The change, which was effective immediately, was announced Monday in a memo sent to Daily News and Current staff members by Tony Martinez, human resources executive at Tribune Publishing, the newspaper’s parent company. A Tribune spokesperson confirmed the news but did not give a reason for his departure.
Mr. York, The Morning Call of Allentown, Pa. The editor and publisher of another Tribune title, before taking on The Daily News editorial in 2018, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday morning.
Mr Julian “grows up in New York and looks forward to working with the talented staff of The Daily News,” wrote Ms Martinez.
The turnover comes in the form of The Daily News, the newspaper that was once the largest circulation newspaper in the country (and the inspiration for The Daily Planet, where Superman’s alter ego, Clark Kent, worked), and The Courant itself as the new find ownership. In May, Tribune was bought by New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital in a deal for $633 million.
Other Tribune papers include The Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun and The Orlando Sentinel. The deal effectively made Alden, which owns newspapers through a subsidiary of MediaNews Group, the second largest newspaper chain in the United States after Gannett.
Both The Daily News and The Courant have laid off employees through buyouts that were introduced soon after the acquisition was completed. Eight Daily News staff members and five Courant staff members approved the buyouts in May, according to data compiled by NewsGuild, the union representing journalists at both newspapers.
Alden’s acquisition of the Tribune was opposed by journalists from Tribune newspapers, who urged previous management to seek local, philanthropic-minded owners for Tribune’s newspapers. A Maryland businessman who wanted to hand over The Sun to a new local non-profit group made an alternative bid, but its funding failed, and Tribune shareholders approved Alden’s proposal in May.
#Daily #News #editor #needed #editor
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.