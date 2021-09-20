The Daily News gets an editor ‘as needed’ until a new editor is found.

Robert York, editor-in-chief of The Daily News of New York, is being replaced on an interim and “as needed” basis by Andrew Julian, editor and publisher of its corporate brother The Hartford Courant, who will remain in that job. While the search is on for a permanent editor, an executive of a newspaper publisher said.

The change, which was effective immediately, was announced Monday in a memo sent to Daily News and Current staff members by Tony Martinez, human resources executive at Tribune Publishing, the newspaper’s parent company. A Tribune spokesperson confirmed the news but did not give a reason for his departure.

Mr. York, The Morning Call of Allentown, Pa. The editor and publisher of another Tribune title, before taking on The Daily News editorial in 2018, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday morning.

Mr Julian “grows up in New York and looks forward to working with the talented staff of The Daily News,” wrote Ms Martinez.