The daughter of Khesari Lal Yadav, who made her film debut at a very young age, is celebrating her birthday today.

Khesari Lal Yadav (Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav) does not need any introduction today. From Bhojpuri cinema to Bigg Boss, Khesari established his dominance everywhere and made his place in the hearts of the people. But in addition to Reel, Khesari also has a real life, in which he has a wife, a daughter and a son. September 27 is Khesari’s darling daughter Kriti’s birthday and she is getting many good wishes.

Worked in films with father

Khesarilal Yadav’s daughter Kriti (Bhojpuri film) has also worked in films with her father. Her first film was ‘Dulhan Ganga Par Ke’. She also won the Best Child Debut Award. Kriti is currently in school and learning. Kriti is very much in love with her father and she shares a special bond with him.

Khesari wants to send his daughter to London

Kriti has certainly received love from her father, but she is far below. It is said of Kriti that respecting her father is part of her culture. She meets everyone with full enthusiasm. He got this nature from his father Khesarilal Yadav. What is special is that during Bigg Boss, Khesari had said that his dreams are too big for his daughter. He wants to send them to London.

Khesari is the father of two children

Khesari Lal’s name is usually associated with his co-star Kajal Raghavani, but in real life, Khesari’s heroine is his wife Chanda Devi. Khesari has repeatedly mentioned that he loves his wife and two children.