The daughter of Khesari Lal Yadav, who made her film debut at a very young age, is celebrating her birthday today.
Worked in films with father
Khesarilal Yadav’s daughter Kriti (Bhojpuri film) has also worked in films with her father. Her first film was ‘Dulhan Ganga Par Ke’. She also won the Best Child Debut Award. Kriti is currently in school and learning. Kriti is very much in love with her father and she shares a special bond with him.
Khesari wants to send his daughter to London
Kriti has certainly received love from her father, but she is far below. It is said of Kriti that respecting her father is part of her culture. She meets everyone with full enthusiasm. He got this nature from his father Khesarilal Yadav. What is special is that during Bigg Boss, Khesari had said that his dreams are too big for his daughter. He wants to send them to London.
Khesari is the father of two children
Khesari Lal’s name is usually associated with his co-star Kajal Raghavani, but in real life, Khesari’s heroine is his wife Chanda Devi. Khesari has repeatedly mentioned that he loves his wife and two children.
#daughter #Khesari #Lal #Yadav #film #debut #young #age #celebrating #birthday #today
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.