The daughters of the Bachchan family arrived at the wedding of Tina Ambani's son wearing big ornaments, see photos

The daughters of the Bachchan family arrived at the wedding of Tina Ambani’s son wearing big ornaments, see photos
To attend the wedding of Tina Ambani’s son Anmol Ambani, the daughters of the Bachchan family had arrived very well.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda enthralled fans with her latest pictures on Sunday evening, in which her mother Shweta Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan are also seen with her. The photo featured three generations of the Bachchan family, and fans have been loving one to one comment on Navya’s post.

As soon as Navya shared the pictures, Abhishek Bachchan made a heart emoji in the comment section. While Zoya Akhtar called all three ‘beautiful’, Neha Dhupia called all three ‘beautiful’. Navya’s friends Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Kapoor also commented on the post. Navya’s pictures are of Tina Ambani’s son Anmol Ambani’s wedding, which took place over the weekend.

Shweta also shared a picture from the wedding and captioned the photo as, “You, me and Dupree.” The photo also got the love of the fans. One fan wrote, “Fab pic.. you all look lovely,” while another commented, “Extremely stunning.”

For this grand wedding, the trio wore beautiful traditional outfits and completed their look with huge jewellery. Their pictures are becoming very viral on social media.

Hema Malini also shared a picture from the wedding in which she is seen with Jaya Bachchan and Supriya Sule. Hema Malini captioned the picture, “Good friends outside Parliament – Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule and I are happily getting together, our friendship going beyond party lines! Yesterday at the wedding of Anil and Tina Ambani’s son Anmol. ,

Social worker and entrepreneur Pinky Reddy also showed glimpses of Anmol’s wedding. Tina Ambani and Abhishek Bachchan were also in the pictures. Abhishek looked handsome in an Indian outfit. He wrote along with the set of pictures, “Beautiful wedding. God bless the bride and groom. Had a lot of fun with old friends, Tina and Anil hosted a wonderful party.”

On the work front, Navya is busy with a start up named Aara Health. She is the co-founder of a healthcare platform for women. She is also the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organization that promotes gender equality.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky and Rani’s love story, which will also star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan is eagerly waiting for the shooting of Dasvi.


