The Dead Get a Do-Over

Yet they raise more questions than they can or care to answer. What makes us special? Do we, as in the case of “Manifest”, come back with a mission or a call? Are there others like us? Are we in danger, or are we among the chosen ones? Will we get a do-over chance?

Matters of faith are outlined in the “manifest” when a startled passerby falls to his knees while watching Cal, the youngest and most plausible in Flight 828 return, saying, “He’s up.” For those eager to catch some semblance of certainty in a chaotic time, these stories exert a powerful vibe.

“We are a very mastery-oriented culture, always wanting answers,” said Pauline Boss, an emeritus professor of family social sciences at the University of Minnesota and author of “Unexplained Loss in Time of Epidemic and Change.”“

“With the spread of the virus, those answers are not necessarily forthcoming,” Dr Boss said. “We don’t know if we can trust that person at the grocery store, whether they’ve been vaccinated or not. People are dying apart from their families, and those families aren’t feeling any sense of closure. .

“Now we have this whole host of unexplained pitfalls: loss of lives, loss of jobs and loss of belief that the world is a safe place.”

“Manifest” will return for a fourth and final season, though Netflix hasn’t announced a date. Peter Friedlander, who heads Netflix’s scripted series in the United States and Canada, said the series resonates with viewers because of their insatiable craving for mystery.