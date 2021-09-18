The Dead Get a Do-Over
In “Manifest,” a series streaming on Netflix, Michaela, one of the show’s more obviously troubled characters, turns up with her peers after a long, unexplained absence to reconnect with their families.
He should be excited. But her responses more aptly reflect the Kubler-Ross model of grief, with some of its stages—denial, depression, and anger—meeting on its characteristics, along with slow acceptance. As she tells her ex-fiancé Jared, “I wish we didn’t come back at all.”
His reaction seems relatable. Mourning her life, as she was known, Michaela is one of some 200 passengers on Montego Air Flight 828 who mysteriously disappeared, only to return five years later, one day old and dead. Not voice but freight with all kinds of weighty sentimental baggage.
That’s the story, but in a smattering of streaming series finding new audiences in the midst of a lingering pandemic, luring viewers with suggestions that the boundary between life and death may indeed be porous. The departed find a new buy on life in “The Glitch”, an Australian offering in which the long-disbanded citizens of Yorana, a fictional community in the Australian outback, are returned to their homes, bodies still from their graves. Soaked with clay.
“The 4400”, focused on the undead but none of the zombie horror influences, features new rise to strangely mixed superpowers. In “The Oye”, like a fable of the resurrection theme, the heroine has died several times, blind in one incarnation but gifted with extraordinary second sight in another. Death itself is an illusion, she reassures a young school friend. “I think you’re always somewhere.”
“The Returned” is a decades-old series about long-gone members of a French alpine village intent on taking a part of their lives, unaware that their near and dear ones have been around for a long time. have since gone. and “Katla,” an Icelandic production in which the deceased resurfaces in the shadow of an active volcano, seeks to heal emotional wounds.
At a time when people are not only mourning their dead but have lost jobs, opportunities and daily routines, the hunger for such fare seems especially poignant. Revelations, science-fiction fantasies or meditations on life’s great mysteries, these shows offer viewers little in the form of resolution, but redemption, reunion and, not least, a chance to contemplate their mortality.
“Death has been a more all-encompassing force in our lives over the past 18 months,” said Steve Leder, senior rabbi and author of Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Los Angeles. The beauty of what remains,” about the nature of mourning.
Rabbi Leder said, “Death is no longer something we can carry into the basement of our psyche.” “It’s the broom that’s pounding on that basement ceiling, demanding: ‘What about me? Pay attention. I’m supposed to be believed.'”
Such shows give viewers a chance to confront, or at least contemplate, their most pressing concerns. “These shows are our version of a roller coaster, a death-defying ride with the things you fear most.” David Kessler, whose most recent book, “Finding Meaning, The Sixth Stage of Greef”, explores the recurrence of loss.
“When people are grieving, their biggest fear is that they will forget the person they have lost,” Mr Kessler said. “We don’t want to move on because it feels like giving up on those we love.”
The latest shows have little chance of this, many of them bad network series revived for streaming at an opportune time. “We live in the world’s first death-free generation, which means that many people live into their 40s before experiencing the death of a parent, sometimes even a grandparent,” said Alan Wolfelt, said a death educator and bereavement counselor.
“Watching shows like these in a mourning-avoidant culture is, to some extent, a rehearsal,” he said. “They allow the audience to grieve and accept the reality of their death.”
Yet they raise more questions than they can or care to answer. What makes us special? Do we, as in the case of “Manifest”, come back with a mission or a call? Are there others like us? Are we in danger, or are we among the chosen ones? Will we get a do-over chance?
Matters of faith are outlined in the “manifest” when a startled passerby falls to his knees while watching Cal, the youngest and most plausible in Flight 828 return, saying, “He’s up.” For those eager to catch some semblance of certainty in a chaotic time, these stories exert a powerful vibe.
“We are a very mastery-oriented culture, always wanting answers,” said Pauline Boss, an emeritus professor of family social sciences at the University of Minnesota and author of “Unexplained Loss in Time of Epidemic and Change.”“
“With the spread of the virus, those answers are not necessarily forthcoming,” Dr Boss said. “We don’t know if we can trust that person at the grocery store, whether they’ve been vaccinated or not. People are dying apart from their families, and those families aren’t feeling any sense of closure. .
“Now we have this whole host of unexplained pitfalls: loss of lives, loss of jobs and loss of belief that the world is a safe place.”
“Manifest” will return for a fourth and final season, though Netflix hasn’t announced a date. Peter Friedlander, who heads Netflix’s scripted series in the United States and Canada, said the series resonates with viewers because of their insatiable craving for mystery.
“It scratches that itch, trying to somehow hypothesize about the great unknown, to explore the notion of revisiting unfinished business,” Friedlander said. Such fare is a balm for those struggling with regret, he suggested, who are eager to extract a message of hope from apparently meaningless, unbearable events.
Sean Cohen, 27, a digital artist in Chicago who posts “manifest”-inspired images on Instagram, finds solace in the series. “It makes the whole story of how everything that happens is connected,” he said in a direct message on Instagram. There’s also emotional uplift, he said, “seeing travelers come together to help each other when the mystery is revealed.”
The show also attracted 25-year-old Princess Louden, a dancer and graduate student in social work in Los Angeles. “The ‘manifest’ is technically something that can never happen,” said Ms Louden. “It’s not that aliens are invading the planet. But it leaves little room for all kinds of possibilities. That’s what draws me to it.”
The show is pure escapism, said 52-year-old Audra Jones Dosunmu, a talent manager in the fashion and entertainment industries. “But there’s also the idea that ‘I’m going there but for the grace of God.'”
“In a way, I see these shows as dangerous pornography,” said Ms. Dosunmu. “People love watching others go through things they can never manage. But if it makes them feel grateful and better about their lives, that’s a good thing.”
Many shows offer the tantalizing possibility of rescue and redemption, assuring fans that, as repeated like a mantra on “Manifest”, “all things work together for good. …”
On the “manifest,” the risen people heed the inner voices and inspire them to acts of heroism. Michaela responds to a “calling” to free two teenagers trapped in a murderer’s lair. In “Mess”, a young woman sets out to confront her rapist and murderer. In “Katla”, estranged sisters, one of whom has died, work to mend their broken relationship; And in “The Returned,” a serial killer in a former life learns to grieve and curb his deadly impulses.
These shows explore the possibility of a second chance at tackling unfinished business, revisiting relationships and dealing with regret, Mr. Friedlander said. “They let you see the choices you make and reflect on your priorities and values.
“It’s this sliding-door scenario that asks, ‘What if I could say one more thing to the person I’ve lost?
