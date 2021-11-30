The dead were all believed to be students.
Three people were killed Tuesday when a student at a high school in Oxford, Mitch, north of Detroit, opened fire with a semi-automatic handgun, officials said, after detaining a 15-year-old student.
The dead are believed to be all students, Oakland County Under-Sheriff Michael McCabe told a news conference.
Authorities received more than a hundred 911 calls about the shooting at 12:51 p.m., Undershelf McCabe said. He said the gunman was a sophomore at the school, “left without a hitch” and was taken into custody within five minutes.
He said three students were killed and six others, including a teacher, were injured. The nature of the injuries was not immediately known.
The gunman, whose name was not immediately released, fired 15 to 20 shots with a semi-automatic handgun, officials said.
The gunman “asked for the right not to speak” and asked for a lawyer, Undersheriff McCabe said. Officials said they did not believe he had planned the shooting with anyone else. He said they were investigating whether the shooting was random or targeted.
“It’s a very sad situation,” said Undersheriff McCabe.
After the school was evacuated, officials said they were conducting a second and third search of the school, investigating more victims.
Footage from local television news coverage showed a large police presence, including a sheriff’s deputy and Michigan State soldiers, outside a school about 40 miles north of Detroit.
Sheriff’s deputies patrolled the school grounds with long guns, and emergency medical personnel arrived in two helicopters. While at least half a dozen ambulances were parked in the parking lot, emergency medical personnel brought stretchers into the building.
“There was an active shooter at Oxford High School this afternoon,” Oxford Community Schools said in a statement, according to WDIV-TV, a local station. “The scene has been secured by the Auckland County Sheriff’s Department.”
Students and staff members were being “systematically taken out” to a nearby major store, where they could be picked up, the school district said.
Rosemary Bayer, a state senator who represents the district that includes Oakland County, said In a statement That “the news of today’s school shooting at Oxford High School is just horrible.”
Maria Kramer And Christine Chung Contributed to the report.
