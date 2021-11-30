Three people were killed Tuesday when a student at a high school in Oxford, Mitch, north of Detroit, opened fire with a semi-automatic handgun, officials said, after detaining a 15-year-old student.

The dead are believed to be all students, Oakland County Under-Sheriff Michael McCabe told a news conference.

Authorities received more than a hundred 911 calls about the shooting at 12:51 p.m., Undershelf McCabe said. He said the gunman was a sophomore at the school, “left without a hitch” and was taken into custody within five minutes.

He said three students were killed and six others, including a teacher, were injured. The nature of the injuries was not immediately known.