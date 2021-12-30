The debate on the prohibition law in Bihar intensified, now the CJI also expressed concern, saying ‘short-sighted decision’ – cases are increasing

Let us inform that on one hand action is being taken against the confiscation of liquor and its accused in Bihar, while on the other hand lakhs of cases have also been registered due to this law. The pressure of which is seen on the judiciary.

Due to the prohibition law in Bihar, the number of cases has increased significantly. In such a situation, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court has expressed his concern over this decision of Nitish Kumar. CJI NV Ramana has questioned this and called it a short-sighted decision. He has said that due to this law, the burden on the court has increased.

‘If there is a problem due to lack of alcohol, then do not come to Bihar’: On the other hand, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is on his state level “Social Reform Campaign” to create public awareness about the prohibition law. He has cautioned the people opposing the prohibition that those who have trouble coming here due to non-availability of liquor in Bihar, they need not come to the state.

Delay in hearing of bail application: Regarding the prohibition law, CJI NV Ramana said on Sunday, 26 December that after the prohibition law in Bihar, the condition is that the bail petition comes to the Patna High Court for hearing after one year.

CJI NV Ramana had cited the example of lack of foresight in drafting the prohibition law. He had said that the legislature appears to have not been able to properly use the Parliamentary Standing Committee system to enhance the security of bills.

Expressing his views on the topic ‘Indian Judiciary: Future Challenges’ at the Vijayawada program, the CJI had said that I hope that this will be changed because such investigation improves the quality of law.

According to the state police records, 3,48,170 cases have been registered and 4,01,855 arrests made under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act till October this year. Around 20,000 bail applications related to these cases are pending for disposal before the Patna High Court and district courts.

The Patna High Court disposed of 19,842 bail petitions (advance and regular) in cases of prohibition between January 2020 and November 2021. There were a total of 70,673 bail petitions disposed of by the court during this period. At the same time, 6,880 bail petitions are still pending before the High Court under this law till November. In which the total bail figure is 37,381.

The 59 jails in Bihar have a capacity to hold about 47,000 prisoners. However, according to jail sources, there are currently around 70,000 inmates in these jails, out of which around 25,000 have been booked under the Liquor Act.

