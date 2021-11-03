The decision to part ways with Amrita was very difficult; Saif had told the reason for the divorce by taking the name of daughter Sara Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan married Amrita Singh in the year 1991. Saif was setting foot in the industry during that time and Amrita Singh was a big actress. Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan had previously dated each other for a long time. Amrita was 12 years older than Saif. This was the reason that there was a lot of discussion during the marriage of both of them. However, the marriage of both could not last long and in the year 2004, both of them decided to separate. Saif was also asked about this in an interview.

During the interview with ‘Pinkvilla’, Saif Ali Khan was asked the question, ‘You also went through a difficult phase of divorce. How did you tell the kids about this? Was this a kind of burden in your mind too? In response to this, Saif said, ‘Absolutely, this is the most terrible thing in the world. I still wish it could have been different. I understand that this was not right under any circumstances. The decision to part ways with Amrita was difficult for me as well. I tried to find peace in that relationship.

Saif had further said, ‘I was only 20 years old when I got married. I was very young. I feel very sad, I didn’t even think of separating from Amrita. Being a parent is a very responsible job. Everyone is accepting the modern relationship these days. It is not at all right that any child should be deprived of the happiness of his home. It was not easy for me at all. But sometimes you have to take such decisions for the peace of the house. I did the same.’

What was the reason? Saif had told, ‘I wanted to build a nice house for my kids Sara and Ibrahim, which is why I decided to get divorced.’ Let us tell you, after separating from Amrita Singh, Saif married Kareena Kapoor in the year 2012. The two first met on the sets of the film Tashan. Saif had told, ‘During that time I was feeling very lonely. It was really a very difficult time for me. On the other hand, when Kareena was asked about this, she had said, ‘I fell in love with Saif on seeing him and this happened for the first time on the sets of the film Tashan.’