The defense department says Oklahoma National Guard must get vaccinated.
Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, sent a letter Monday to Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt requesting that the state’s National Guard force be exempted from the coronavirus vaccination order.
The much-anticipated letter creates a situation where state troops lose their jobs if they refuse.
Mr Kirby, a spokesman for Mr Austin, said on Monday that “anyone can choose not to be vaccinated, but then you will endanger your ability to stay in the National Guard.”
Earlier this month, the newly-appointed head of the National Guard in Oklahoma said the military does not need to be vaccinated. The policy rejects the Pentagon’s directive to make vaccination mandatory for all troops, including the National Guard, within the timeframe set by each service branch.
Mr Kirby said guards who refused to take shots would be “denied training opportunities” and possibly “therefore no longer be able to serve in the National Guard.” Guards are under the authority of the governor without federal deployments, but Pentagon officials insist the federal does not avoid the need for vaccines.
In Oklahoma, 89 percent of guard airmen have been vaccinated, while only 40 percent of Army guards have been shot.
Approximately 97 percent of the 1.3 million active-duty service members in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
“The Secretary reiterated that he should continue to press for the vaccination of as many people as possible,” Mr Kirby said, describing the meeting Mr Austin had with all the service secretaries.
