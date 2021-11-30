The defense department says Oklahoma National Guard must get vaccinated.

Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, sent a letter Monday to Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt requesting that the state’s National Guard force be exempted from the coronavirus vaccination order.

The much-anticipated letter creates a situation where state troops lose their jobs if they refuse.

Mr Kirby, a spokesman for Mr Austin, said on Monday that “anyone can choose not to be vaccinated, but then you will endanger your ability to stay in the National Guard.”

Earlier this month, the newly-appointed head of the National Guard in Oklahoma said the military does not need to be vaccinated. The policy rejects the Pentagon’s directive to make vaccination mandatory for all troops, including the National Guard, within the timeframe set by each service branch.