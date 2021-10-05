The Delhi government will start Armed Forces Preparatory School from 2022

Highlights New initiative of Delhi Government.

Schools will open to prepare for military recruitment.

The NDA involves a number of schemes ranging from exam preparation.

Big announcement from Delhi government. By joining the Indian Army, preparation for national service will now start from schools. The Delhi government is set to open an Army Preparatory School, where the spirit of patriotism among the students will skyrocket. In these schools, students will be trained for the armed forces.



Directorate of Education Udit Prakash has announced the opening of Delhi Armed Forces Preparatory School. This was announced at the fourth session of the Motivational Speaker Series held at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya Shakti Nagar. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia and Colonel Rajesh Gupta were also present on the occasion.

The Delhi Armed Forces Preparatory School will be opened from next year i.e. 2022. Students who want to enlist in the army will be prepared for the National Defense Academy Examination (NDA Exam). For two years the emphasis will be on physical fitness, personality and mental development of the students.

Also read: Top 5 Fellowships: These are the top 5 fellowships in the country, which will make your career better

Manish Sisodia expressed happiness over the decision and appreciated the efforts of the Delhi government. He also said that by taking such small steps, the goal is to reach the big goal of patriotism. All this together will help the progress of the country. As a positive step towards equality and development, Sisodia lauded the decision to allow girls to sit for the National Defense Academy, NDA exams.

During the program, Udit Prakash said that this initiative would give more confidence and motivation to every child in Delhi schools to be a part of the Army. Also, it will help dispel the myths about the readiness of the Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the NDA. About 13000 students participated in the session through YouTube Live.

Also read: SBI Recruitment 2021: 2000+ Apply at SBI Probationary Office Recruitment, Graduate