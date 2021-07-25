The Delta Variant Is the Symptom of a Bigger Threat: Vaccine Refusal



Of the 39 percent of adults who aren’t vaccinated, about half say they absolutely don’t want it. But even within this group, some say they would comply if necessary.

Understanding the state of vaccination mandates in the United States

Some are hesitant and may come with the right persuasion from people they trust, while others plan to get the vaccine but say they just haven’t had a chance.

Politics is a driving force for only some of these people, noted Dr Richard Besser, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In New Jersey, where he lives, rates vary widely due to socio-economic factors. In predominantly white Princeton, 75 percent of adults are immune, compared to 45 percent in Trenton, just 14 miles away, which is heavily black and Latino.

“Both are strong democratic areas, so it’s really important to break it down and address the issues that are hampering the progress of immunization in every segment of the unvaccinated population,” Dr Besser said.

Yet there is no doubt that political divide is playing a role in increasing infection rates. Since the start, vaccinations in counties that voted for Donald J. Trump have lagged behind counties that voted for Joseph R. Biden, and the gap only widened by two percentage points in April to nearly 12 points now, according to a recent poll. by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Nationally, 86 percent of Democrats have had at least one hit, compared to 52 percent of Republicans, according to another poll. Even the national goal of having 70% of adults immunized by July 4 has become somewhat of “Biden’s goal,” said Dr Nahid Bhadelia, director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research at the ‘Boston University.

“Suddenly even getting out of the pandemic became a left-to-right issue. “

Less than half of House Republicans are vaccinated in May, compared to 100% of Congressional Democrats. For months, some Republican lawmakers, including Senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rand Paul of Kentucky, and conservative press commentators like Tucker Carlson, have voiced their skepticism about vaccines, loud and clear.