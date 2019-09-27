The difference between the real age of parents and children in these 10 films will surprise you

New Delhi. The film world and the real world have nothing to do with it. Yet many times we see such films whose story touches our heart, tears also start coming in our eyes, knowing all that it is just a fictional story. It is amazing that people working in films make us believe with their acting that all this is not fictional. His acting seems real to us.

There are few such films in which the role of parent and child has been played very well. For once it seems that in real life it would be like this. So today we will tell you about some movies in which there is very little age gap between the actors playing the role of parents and children.

1.Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani: Munnabhai MBBS

First of all let’s talk about the character of these two. In this film full of laughter and jokes, the pair of these two also became a super-duper hit. In this, Boman Irani played the role of Dr. Asthana and Dutt played the role of his son-in-law. The funny thing is, both the actors are of the same age in real life.

2. Shefali Shah and Akshay Kumar: Waqt: The Race Against Time

You will be surprised to know that Shefali is five years younger than Akshay Kumar in real life. This is a comedy movie in which she played the role of Akshay’s mother.

3. Waheeda Rehman and Amitabh Bachchan: Coolie

This film came in 1983. Waheeda Rehman became the mother of Amitabh Bachchan in this film. You will be surprised to know that Waheeda Rehman is four years younger than Amitabh Bachchan, who is four years younger.

4. Ayesha Raza and Kareena Kapoor: Veere Di Wedding

Ayesha Raza is only three years older than Kareena Kapoor, yet she plays Kareena’s mother-in-law in Veere Di Wedding.

5. Sheeba Chaddha and Shah Rukh Khan: Zero

Do you know that Sheeba is actually six years younger than Shahrukh Khan. Even after this, she played the role of mother in Zero movie.

6. Rajesh Sharma and Akshay Kumar: Laxmi

Do you know that Rajesh Sharma is four years younger than Akshay Kumar and he has played Akshay’s father-in-law in the film. At the same time, her mother-in-law is ten years younger than Akshay Kumar. The role of mother-in-law is played by Ayesha Raza.

7. Kumud Mishra and Salman Khan: Sultan

Kumud Mishra played the role of Salman Khan’s father-in-law in the movie Sultan. Actually he is two years younger than Salman.

8. Reema Lagoo and Mohnish Behl: We are together

In real life, Reema is one year younger than Mohnish Bahl. Reema Lagoo plays Mohnish Behl’s stepmother in the film.

9. Sonali Kulkarni and Hrithik Roshan: Mission Kashmir

Actually Sonali is a year younger than Hrithik but in Mission Kashmir, she played Hrithik’s mother very well.

10. Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt: Mother India

Nargis Dutt played the role of Sunil Dutt’s mother in the film, in fact she was equal to him. Nargis was two years younger than Rajesh Sharma who became his second son in the film.

