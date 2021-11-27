The Disconnect Between Biden’s Popular Policies and His Unpopularity
Over the past few years, many Democrats have argued that there is a simple secret to electoral success: make popular laws.
President Biden tried to make that theory a reality. They have implemented a major stimulus plan, the Bilateral Infrastructure Bill, and have made progress towards pushing forward an ambitious $ 2 trillion bill that has finally been approved in the House.
But so far, popular policies have not been formulated for popular presidents. Its accreditation rating has plummeted since the mid-40s, although all of its laws are supported by a majority in the same polls. In the aftermath of the vote, voters seem to give Mr. Biden no credit for his agenda. He says he has not achieved much. He says he did not help them personally, although he sent direct incentive payments to most households and even more to parents.
If anything, voters say it has made things worse.
Mr. It’s a little difficult to understand the disconnect between Biden’s popular policies and his personal unpopularity. After all, voters care about questions. They have proved this by gradually classifying themselves into ideologically divided parties over the last two decades. And it is clear that the president could be punished for pursuing an unpopular agenda. Ask Barack Obama about the period after the Affordable Care Act was passed.
But if voters often punish the president for pursuing unpopular policies, they rarely seem to reward the president for making laws. Instead, peace and prosperity – in a word, the electorate rewards the president for the common good.
Today, Mr. Biden is not seen as a long-promised president. Maybe that will change in the coming months. But Mr. Biden’s policy agenda is not expected to do much to help his approval rating unless the American people believe that the agenda responds to the most pressing issues facing the country.
It is difficult to consider recent examples of voters overcoming their doubts about the presidency because of popular policy programs. If anything, they are relatively unproductive Democratic presidents – like John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton in their second term – who managed to avoid mid-term dribbling in the last 80 years. Even Medicare and Medicaid in 1966 and 1968 did not seem to help the Democrats. They were crushed.
The only exception to this pattern is the New Deal, which introduced Franklin D. Helped Roosevelt prove a democratic majority. Unlike the Great Society or Obamacare, the New Deal focused on the immediate financial crisis that affected most Americans. His famous “Three Rupees” was a relief for the unemployed, a recovery for the economy, and reforms to avert another recession. It fits the pattern of people responding to the economy more than anything else.
The dominance of the economy in the eyes of the American people is one of the fundamental and seemingly obvious findings of political science that is still somewhat difficult to fully internalize. This is partly because most individual voters – and especially politically engaged voters – disagree with how they think about politics. In the worst financial times, most people support their party; Even the fastest economic growth will not motivate them to support other party presidents.
Yet the behavior of the electorate as a whole is quite different from the behavior of the majority of voters.
A fact that helps to understand the pattern: Less busy voters do not think about policy as deeply as ordinary political activists. Ordinary voters do not follow politics or public policy at all.
When asked by a pollster, voters like this may say they “support” or “oppose” a policy initiative, but they may only be loosely aware of the details of public policy. For some, the strategy proposal may be a little more than an abstraction – an abstraction that sounds good but is fundamentally abstract and has no deep meaning.
In a way, trying to get ordinary voters to back a party or a candidate based on a particular strategic initiative is like trying to get someone to buy something they don’t want.
What do voters want? Well, strong economy and jobs. It’s boring. It is not ideological. The answer to this question is not what progressives might say – things like reducing income inequality or addressing climate change. But the state of the economy is almost always the number one issue in the polls. This is usually due to a very unusual situation or a crisis like war or epidemic.
So far, Mr Biden has not given voters what they asked for. Yes, economic growth has strengthened and unemployment has fallen. In most cases, these figures may translate into stronger economic scenarios. Maybe they will come on time. But these are not normal situations. Strong numbers rely on a steady stream of reports of various economic challenges, from persistent labor shortages and supply chain problems to inflation and rising gas prices. No one understands that the economy is working as it should.
In a recent CNN poll, 58 percent of Americans said that Joe Biden did not pay enough attention to the country’s most important problems, with 72 percent saying the economy was the most important problem.
Not surprisingly, even the implementation of the Bilateral Infrastructure Bill did little to help Mr. Biden. According to Five Thirty, on the day the bill was passed, its approval rating was 43%. It is still 43 percent.
A recent poll by Republican firm Achelon Insights found that 72 per cent of registered voters want Mr Biden to control inflation and address supply chain issues, compared to 21 per cent for new spending on the social sector. Services, healthcare and green energy.
Recently, Mr. Biden’s presidency has been compared to that of Mr. Roosevelt and his new deal. But Mr. Biden’s candidacy was compared to that of a completely different president: Warren Harding, whose 1920 “Return to Normalization” campaign focused on the 1918 influenza pandemic, labor unrest, World War I, and the Red Scar.
In terms of policy, there was no resemblance between the New Testament and the “return to normalcy”. One is the immense expansion of government. The second included tax deductions. While the policies were very different, both sought to get the United States out of the crisis and benefit from sustainable economic growth.
Politically, Mr. Roosevelt and Mr. Harding had something in common: they both won the landslide.
