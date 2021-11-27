The Disconnect Between Biden’s Popular Policies and His Unpopularity

Over the past few years, many Democrats have argued that there is a simple secret to electoral success: make popular laws.

President Biden tried to make that theory a reality. They have implemented a major stimulus plan, the Bilateral Infrastructure Bill, and have made progress towards pushing forward an ambitious $ 2 trillion bill that has finally been approved in the House.

But so far, popular policies have not been formulated for popular presidents. Its accreditation rating has plummeted since the mid-40s, although all of its laws are supported by a majority in the same polls. In the aftermath of the vote, voters seem to give Mr. Biden no credit for his agenda. He says he has not achieved much. He says he did not help them personally, although he sent direct incentive payments to most households and even more to parents.

If anything, voters say it has made things worse.

Mr. It’s a little difficult to understand the disconnect between Biden’s popular policies and his personal unpopularity. After all, voters care about questions. They have proved this by gradually classifying themselves into ideologically divided parties over the last two decades. And it is clear that the president could be punished for pursuing an unpopular agenda. Ask Barack Obama about the period after the Affordable Care Act was passed.