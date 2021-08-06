The Dixie Fire Continues to Burn. But Taylorsville Residents Are Staying.



In Greenville, residents were also reluctant to evacuate, certain the fire would not reach their town.

“I tried to defend him until the last second, and the fire just pushed me out,” said Jose Garcia, 34, who lost his home and taco restaurant. He said he only had a few seconds to escape. “We have lost everything.

Others said they were reluctant to leave after evacuation orders were subsequently lifted and then reinstated.

“We were probably among the last people to get out of there,” said Teresa Clark, 49, who said she first evacuated with her mother, who uses a wheelchair, partner and pets. , but that the cost and the difficulty – and the fact that the fires hadn’t reached Greenville initially made her reluctant to leave.

Extreme weather conditions Updated August 6, 2021, 5:59 p.m. ET

But on Wednesday afternoon, explosive, searing flames were rapidly approaching. “I knew our city was going up,” she said. “That’s when the sheriff stopped and said, ‘You have to go. “”

Ms Clark added: “I was scared to death.”

Dan Kearns, a volunteer firefighter, described the fire as “rain from the sky” as he did his best to put out the occasional fires in the city, before it became dangerous to continue. The fires “don’t just spread, they literally explode,” he said.

“No one expected to lose the whole city.”

Over the weekend, Greenville – a gold rush-era town once lined with historic buildings – was left in charred ruins; the lampposts were crooked and the trucks were nothing more than smoking hulls. The air was charged with smoke and the stench of burnt inorganic matter. Everything was quiet, except for the sound of the trees creaking.