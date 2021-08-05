The Dixie Fire shows no signs of slowing down.
Parts of a small town in northern California were engulfed by the Dixie fire on Wednesday night, leaving parts of the community unrecognizable and covered in rubble.
Greenville, Calif. – with a population of around 800 about 150 miles north of Sacramento – was placed under mandatory evacuation order on Monday. As the weather deteriorated on Wednesday evening, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office highlighted the warning, “If you are still in the Greenville area you are in imminent danger and you must go now !!” county officials said on Facebook. “If you stay, rescuers may not be able to help you. “
The Dixie Fire, California’s biggest wildfire this year, burned more than 306,000 acres and was only 35% under control Thursday morning. At least 45 structures have been set on fire since the fire began on July 14. His case is still under investigation.
“These are no longer normal fires,” Cagle said. “It’s just intense fiery behavior, and it’s not what we’re used to.”
While firefighters have yet to confirm the extent of the damage in Greenville, photographs circulating on Twitter from news agencies and others showed buildings along Main Street and Highway 89 burned down and thick smoke obscuring the sky. An Associated Press photographer who was in Greenville said several historic buildings and dozens of homes were destroyed.
“From what I understand, we lost everything in Greenville,” Teresa J. Clark, a resident who was escorted, told the Paradise Post, a local newspaper.
Firefighters were working to protect buildings in Greenville, according to Cal Fire, and planes were also working to support ground efforts where visibility permitted.
A red flag warning, indicating that the conditions are right for an increased risk of fire danger, was in effect for areas around the Sacramento Valley and points further north, including Plumas County, through until Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph were also expected, with single-digit humidity.
