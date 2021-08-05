The Dixie Fire shows no signs of slowing down.

Parts of a small town in northern California were engulfed by the Dixie fire on Wednesday night, leaving parts of the community unrecognizable and covered in rubble.

Greenville, Calif. – with a population of around 800 about 150 miles north of Sacramento – was placed under mandatory evacuation order on Monday. As the weather deteriorated on Wednesday evening, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office highlighted the warning, “If you are still in the Greenville area you are in imminent danger and you must go now !!” county officials said on Facebook. “If you stay, rescuers may not be able to help you. “

The Dixie Fire, California’s biggest wildfire this year, burned more than 306,000 acres and was only 35% under control Thursday morning. At least 45 structures have been set on fire since the fire began on July 14. His case is still under investigation.