The Dixie Fire Turned a California Town Into ‘a Wasteland’
After the Dixie fire destroyed the Gold Rush town of Greenville, Calif., Local officials said they hoped improving weather conditions on Friday would help firefighters stop the blaze from causing more damage.
At a community meeting Thursday night, a meteorologist told residents of threatened towns several hours north of Sacramento that winds are expected to abate and smoke from the wildfires will keep ground temperatures cooler. He said there were no signs of the strong weather systems that had plagued this week.
But no one was at ease after seeing the destruction the changing winds had brought to Greenville, a town of about 1,000.
“Looks like a bomb went off,” said Ryan Meacher, 37, whose father’s house in Greenville was one of several burned down. “Nothing is left.”
Mr Meacher lives in Grass Valley, which is itself threatened by the river fire, and said it was heartbreaking to think of what had been lost in Greenville – the library where he collected books and VHS tapes, the next door pizzeria with an arcade.
A charter school where Kjessie Essue’s husband works and the Cy Hall Memorial Museum, which covered Indian Valley history and which her parents spent hundreds of hours building, were also destroyed.
Ms Essue, 38, lives in the nearby town of Taylorsville and evacuated south with her Nigerian dwarf goats, husband, three young children and parents, who are unsure whether their Greenville home is still standing on Thursday.
She said it looked like a movie as they were packing, with an alarm sounding and wild winds sending a plume of smoke with a black center towards the area.
“Greenville is a wasteland,” she said. “It’s surreal.”
Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns told the community meeting that no injuries were reported, but authorities are still looking for four people missing. He estimated that the blaze, now the sixth largest in California history, had destroyed more than 100 homes in the area.
“My heart is broken by what happened there and by the people who have lost homes and businesses,” said Sheriff Johns, a longtime resident of Greenville.
The Dixie Fire is 35% contained and has burned over 420,000 acres in four counties. Officials said the blaze appeared to have spared Chester, burning on both sides of the town off Lake Alomar, but other communities – Westwood, Chester Mills – closer to Greenville remained threatened.
On Sunday, authorities lifted a mandatory evacuation order for Greenville after several days of favorable weather. But then the wind changed direction three times in two days, explosively spreading the Dixie Fire.
“We are seeing some really scary fire behavior, and I don’t know how to exaggerate that,” said Chris Carlton, Plumas National Forest supervisor. “We have a lot of veteran firefighters who have served for 20, 30 years and have never seen behavior like this.”
Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in three counties on Thursday, noting that “strong winds, high temperatures, drought conditions and dry fuels have further increased the spread” of the antelope blaze in Siskiyou County, on the Oregon border, and the Fire River in Nevada and Placer counties, northeast of Sacramento.
The River Fire, which has grown to 2,600 acres since Wednesday, destroyed 76 structures and injured three people, including a firefighter. It is 15% contained but threatens 3,400 additional structures, with 24,000 people living within five miles of the blaze, according to the New York Times fire tracker.
