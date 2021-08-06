The Dixie Fire Turned a California Town Into ‘a Wasteland’

After the Dixie fire destroyed the Gold Rush town of Greenville, Calif., Local officials said they hoped improving weather conditions on Friday would help firefighters stop the blaze from causing more damage.

At a community meeting Thursday night, a meteorologist told residents of threatened towns several hours north of Sacramento that winds are expected to abate and smoke from the wildfires will keep ground temperatures cooler. He said there were no signs of the strong weather systems that had plagued this week.

But no one was at ease after seeing the destruction the changing winds had brought to Greenville, a town of about 1,000.