The DNA of Roma People Has Long Been Misused, Scientists Reveal
For decades, geneticists have collected the blood of thousands of Roma people, mostly from neglected groups living in Europe, and collected their DNA in public databases. The obvious purpose of some of these studies was to learn more about the history and heredity of the Roma people.
Now, a group of scientists has argued the research, which has made Roma the most intensely studied population in Europe in forensic genetic journals over the past 30 years, has moral issues and could harm the Roman people.
For five years, a team of researchers from Germany and the United Kingdom published more than 450 papers in which geneticists and other scholars used Roma DNA to understand how they obtained, interpreted and shared that genetic information. His analysis, published Wednesday in the journal Nature Op-Ed, revealed several examples of blatant abuse or questionable ethics.
In 1981, when Hungarian scientists took blood samples from Roma prisoners in Hungarian prisons, they classified the prisoners as Romney based solely on their appearance, which the authors of the new paper say is unscientific. In 1993, another group that took samples of Roman DNA concluded that there were three different ethnic groups in the country, drawing a line between “genuine Hungarian ethnic groups” and “Jews” and “gypsies” – the authors of the new paper argue. Was racist. In the 2000s, documents on the genetics of the Roma people still refer to the group with the outdated word “gypsy”, which is considered slur, or with derogatory words such as “congenital” or “homogeneous”.
“This is a significant contribution to the ongoing conversation about ethical issues in genetic research,” said Deborah Bolnik, an anthropological geneticist at the University of Connecticut who was not involved in the research. Most of the conversations took place in North America and Australia, not in Europe, she said.
“The immoral practices described here are unfortunately very familiar and not surprising,” he said. Bolnik continued.
“It’s just awful,” said Ethel Brooks, a romance scholar and chair of the Department of Women, Sex and Sexuality Studies at Rutgers University in New Jersey. “But of course, we have everything we know and suspect.”
The analysis was a paper published between 1921 and 2021, most of which were published in the last 30 years. In earlier papers, “many shocking surprises,” said Veronica Lippord, a science historian at the University of Freiburg in Germany, cited samples taken from Roma prisoners and many examples of racist language.
“Many did not believe us,” said Dr. “Because it was so hard to believe,” Lippert said, that such practices were “ongoing.”
In Europe, Roma have been persecuted for hundreds of years and still experience significant discrimination. During the Holocaust, the Nazis collected blood samples from Roma captives in Auschwitz and killed millions of Roma and Sinti people. In 2015, the Slovak government defended its practice of isolating Roma children in schools, falsely citing “mild mental disabilities” associated with “high levels of fertility” in Romanian communities.
“The decline from heredity to eugenics can be very simple,” he said. Brooks said.
Mihai Surdu, a visiting sociologist at Freiburg University and author of the paper, came up with the concept while writing a book on Roma. While searching for publications with the words “Roma” or “Gypsy” in the titles, Dr. Surdu felt like a large number of studies on Roma DNA – about 20 papers.
Dr. Dr. Surdu in 2012. When Lipfart wrote about the incident, he wasn’t sure if it was a fluke. But during their study, researchers uncovered more than 450 genetic documents, including Roma subjects.
With funding from the German Research Foundation, the two researchers expanded the team to include scholars from a variety of disciplines, and also consulted with Anja Reus, a political adviser to the Central Council of German Cinti and Roma, a bar advocacy group in Heidelberg.
They found that many studies did not obtain consent from sampled people, if they had consent. Some studies have mentioned oral consent, but “no one knows exactly what consent was,” said Peter Faffelhuber, a mathematician at the University of Freiburg and author of the paper.
“In a way, our consent is never considered necessary because we cannot give our consent,” he said. Brooks said.
In 2010, Forensic Science International’s main journal, Forensic Science International: Genetics, adopted ethical requirements with informed consent. However, some recently published papers state that they were conducted with the written consent of all participants, including the DNA from previous papers that had been collected with a mixed process. “We cannot assume that consent from 30 years ago is still valid, it can be extended permanently for all possible uses,” he said. Lippford said.
A 2015 study focused on the Indian descent of Roma people and uploaded their collected DNA data to two public databases used by law enforcement agencies around the world for genetic reference to solve crimes, for which purpose the original participants did not consent.
Although this DNA was compiled decades ago, its presence in public databases is a current threat to modern communities. A 2015 study uploaded Roma DNA to the Y-STR haplotype reference database, or YHRD, a worldwide searchable collection of anonymous Y-chromosome profiles that has become an important and competitive tool in helping police solve crimes. In the YHRD, Bulgaria’s national database lists 52.7 percent of its data sets as “Romani”, although Roma make up only 4.9 percent of the country’s population. If the minority population is unequally represented in the DNA database, it could create a “bias against the suspected population”, some scholars say. Some of these profiles come from population studies where researchers have thanked police forces for collecting DNA.
Neglected groups like the Roma are increasingly subject to surveillance and policing due to personal, institutional and cultural prejudices, said Matthias Winroth, a social scientist and ethicist at the University of Northumbria in the United Kingdom and author of the paper. “The continued use of genetic patterns and data from neglected communities makes these communities even more neglected.”
Part of the fascination of geneticists with romantic DNA is that the group has been genetically distinct for hundreds of years. But the authors say that many researchers rely on biased patterns in isolated populations and deliberately exclude data on Romans of mixed races.
“It might have been easier to get blood samples from these places,” said Gudrun Rapold, a human geneticist at the University of Heidelberg and author of the paper. “But what about the millions and millions of Roma? This only leads to the wrong conclusion. ”
Dr. Suradu further said, “They have maintained this story against the evidence.”
The authors say that this highly typical, isolated data set, which usually names specific villages, can endanger the anonymity of individuals, especially those with rare genetic diseases.
To ensure that romantic DNA will be used ethically in the future, the researchers suggested four concrete changes. They looked at existing models for ethical DNA use for guidance, such as the Indigenous-led SING Consortium and the Code of Conduct for San people in South Africa controlling the use of their own genomes.
For the benefit of Roma and other communities, the authors recommend creating an international monitoring board to examine the DNA information of the oppressed groups currently in public databases. They demand more training on the ethics of collecting genetic data from marginalized communities, so that researchers can understand the social consequences of their work.
Noting that Springer Nature withdrew six papers using DNA from Chinese minority ethnic groups, the author urges journals to examine or withdraw ethically sound studies that contain romantic DNA.
Finally, the researchers called for more conversations between scientists and participants, so that Roma people could learn the benefits and dangers of donating DNA.
Most genetic studies of Roma DNA either attempt to identify the origin of the Roma people in India or to trace their unique genetic mutations. But some studies aim at the health and well-being of the Romani community, many of whom live in isolated neighborhoods with little access to resources such as housing and education. Dr. Lippert warns that although genetic studies on Roma DNA have treated rare diseases, there is no guarantee that those therapies will be readily available to Roma people.
The authors suggest that scientists collaborate and train Roma people to pursue research questions related to their community. In only one of the 450 papers did they examine the mentioned community involvement, including training Roma doctors, nurses and midwives, and conducting educational health checks.
But Dr. Surdu considered the involvement insufficient because the researchers did not allow Romani issues to guide research or involve large communities, but only hired Roma mediators to conduct the planned study. He further added that he sees access to health care and social services as a fundamental human right. “Informative consent to samples collected for genetic research should be entirely voluntary,” said Drs. Suradu said.
Dr. Brooks noted that the reason for the low number of Romani scholars was the barriers to learning. She said she was delighted with the possibility of outside research and the possibility of observing the DNA of Romani people in the context of their own family.
“To really open up space for such discussions in neglected communities?” Dr. Brooks said. “It will be a scientific revolution.”
