The DNA of Roma People Has Long Been Misused, Scientists Reveal

For decades, geneticists have collected the blood of thousands of Roma people, mostly from neglected groups living in Europe, and collected their DNA in public databases. The obvious purpose of some of these studies was to learn more about the history and heredity of the Roma people.

Now, a group of scientists has argued the research, which has made Roma the most intensely studied population in Europe in forensic genetic journals over the past 30 years, has moral issues and could harm the Roman people.

For five years, a team of researchers from Germany and the United Kingdom published more than 450 papers in which geneticists and other scholars used Roma DNA to understand how they obtained, interpreted and shared that genetic information. His analysis, published Wednesday in the journal Nature Op-Ed, revealed several examples of blatant abuse or questionable ethics.

In 1981, when Hungarian scientists took blood samples from Roma prisoners in Hungarian prisons, they classified the prisoners as Romney based solely on their appearance, which the authors of the new paper say is unscientific. In 1993, another group that took samples of Roman DNA concluded that there were three different ethnic groups in the country, drawing a line between “genuine Hungarian ethnic groups” and “Jews” and “gypsies” – the authors of the new paper argue. Was racist. In the 2000s, documents on the genetics of the Roma people still refer to the group with the outdated word “gypsy”, which is considered slur, or with derogatory words such as “congenital” or “homogeneous”.