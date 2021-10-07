The Dodgers will face the rival Giants in the Division Series

LOS ANGELES – No one was hotter than the Cardinals as they cut short the stretch of the 2021 season. St. Louis won 17 consecutive wins at one point, setting a franchise record and starting the season after.

But with the embers from a highly entertaining National League wild-card game at Dodger Stadium here on Wednesday night, Chris Taylor’s ninth, two-out, two-run homer sent the Dodgers into a heart-wrenching 3-1 victory. Served as a reminder that the Dodgers were just as hot in the final months of the season.

Attempting to chase down San Francisco and avoid the embarrassing prospect of defeat, sealing them with a one-and-a-half position to their World Series title in 2020, they lead 45-15 in their final 60 games. Have become.

They also finished the regular season by winning their last 15 consecutive home games, a franchise record.