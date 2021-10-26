The domes and minarets of mosques are being removed in China, the journalist raised questions on the silence of political parties, said- flag bearers turn their faces

In China these days in the name of Chineseisation, the work of removing domes and minarets from mosques is being done. There is also criticism about this policy of China.

China has started removing domes and minarets from the mosques built here. For this step of China, now the Muslim friendly and Communist Party leaders of India are seen coming under the target of the people.

China has started removing Arab-style features from mosques in recent times. To make it look more ‘Chinese’ there is a campaign to tear it down and rebuild it. There is a “Sinicization” campaign going on in Jining, also known as Sinning. The region is the capital of Qinghai Province in China, where Hui community Muslims live.

For this, journalist Anant Vijay has targeted the Communist Party of India. He tweeted that the left-wing government of China is removing the domes and minarets of the country’s mosques. This is being done in the name of cultural integration. In the Central Committee meeting of the Communist Party of India (M), no one even discussed it (if yes, then make it public). The flag bearers turn their backs as soon as the name of China comes.

According to WION, the Dongguan Mosque in China’s northwestern city of Jining has changed its appearance several times in its nearly 700 years. First built in the style of a Chinese imperial palace, with tiled roof-domes, and adorned with Buddhist symbols, the mosque was nearly destroyed by neglect during the political upheaval in the early 20th century. In the 1990s, authorities replaced the original ceramic tiles on the roof and minarets with green domes. This year, provincial officials tore down those domes.

China is removing domes and minarets from thousands of mosques across the country. Officials say the domes are evidence of foreign religious influence and the biggest obstacle to the country’s Chineseisation. Muslims of the Hui community are among the 55 ethnic groups recognized by China.

These are the largest Muslim population in the country. The Hui have a population of about 10.5 million and are the third largest ethnic group in China. Members of the community are not persecuted by Chinese authorities like the Uighur Muslim community, as their version of Islam is reportedly compatible with Chinese concepts and practices.