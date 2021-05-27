The Dominic Cummings Chronicles: Boris Johnson’s Ex-Adviser to Testify

As Mr. Johnson’s most influential aide, Mr. Cummings sat in on conferences of the federal government’s scientific advisory group, often called SAGE, the place epidemiologists and behavioral scientists debated the proper response to the pandemic. He immersed himself in modeling knowledge and shaped robust opinions concerning the want for fast lockdowns, which he says was brushed apart by a authorities that originally determined to enable the virus to rip by the inhabitants till Britain reached “herd immunity.”

Mr. Johnson’s aides have lengthy denied that was their purpose, however Mr. Cummings mentioned in a Twitter submit that herd immunity was “*actually the official plan in all docs/graphs/conferences* till it was ditched” after new knowledge confirmed that hospitals would collapse, and greater than 250,000 individuals may die, if nothing had been accomplished to curb the unfold. Even then, Mr. Johnson waited till March 23 to impose a lockdown.

“Why did SAGE fail so badly at the beginning?” mentioned Devi Sridhar, head of the worldwide public well being program on the College of Edinburgh. “Who was liable for these choices? I’m very curious if he’s going to level fingers.”

“If Cummings is ready to put apart the political and private facet and give attention to the planning facet,” she mentioned, “we may keep away from making the identical errors sooner or later.”

To this point, Mr. Cummings has been circumspect concerning the position performed by the federal government’s chief medical adviser, Chris Whitty, and the chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance. However given how a lot he is aware of — and the way a lot he has already disclosed on his weblog and Twitter — authorities officers are nervous concerning the fallout, significantly for Mr. Johnson, who Mr. Cummings mentioned had fallen “thus far beneath the requirements of competence and integrity the nation deserves.”

Mr. Cummings, 49, performed a key position in Mr. Johnson’s ascent, masterminding the Brexit marketing campaign in 2016 and the prime minister’s election victory in 2019. When the virus struck Britain, Mr. Cummings was on the coronary heart of the Downing Road operation.