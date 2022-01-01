The earthquake in Afghanistan caused tremors in Kashmir, the magnitude of 5.1 on the reactor scale was recorded

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Afghanistan on Saturday. An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude was felt on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border at 6.45 pm on Saturday. Due to this, tremors were also felt in Poonch and other areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Center for Seismology has released full details about this earthquake by tweeting. People came out of their homes as soon as the tremors were felt in Afghanistan.

Similar situation has also been seen in Kashmir. According to reports, people in panic came out of their homes. Although there is no news of any damage.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 01-01-2022, 18:45:24 IST, Lat: 36.53 & Long: 71.18, Depth: 204 Km ,Location: 84km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan for more information download the BhooKamp App https ://t.co/oR9HB5c1la@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/1aXRd8ISyP — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 1, 2022

